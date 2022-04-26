Marin County School Creating Climate-Conscious Kids

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on kids’ mental health and experts agree that it will last for years. Bay Area community leaders and athletes gathered in Menlo Park Monday for a fundraiser for the Child Mind Institute. The organization, based in San Mateo, helps families and their...
A weekend appearance in the Bay Area by the trucker “People’s Convoy” was greeted by a pelting of eggs in Rockridge, they unsuccessfully tried to find Pelosi’s house in SF, and ultimately dragged their tails back to Sacramento. February’s anti-public health “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests in...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Santa Rosa has issued an enforcement order to compel the owner of two empty lots on which as many as 100 unhoused people have camped to clear the site or risk facing tens of thousands of dollars in fines. But it's unclear when the long-standing tent and vehicle encampment that...
Yema and Hawi Awash said in a statement that they want to be treated with “love, dignity, and respect.”. Yema Khalif and his wife Hawi Awash were awarded $150,000 after being racially profiled by police nearly two years ago. The couple was accosted by officers while working inside their own store in Tiburon, California, and now with the settlement money, they are encouraging the town to make substantial changes that will make the Marin County community a more inclusive place for everyone.
As the weather gets warmer and the calendar inches closer to summer, the opportunities to get outside get greater everyday, and one annual opportunity lets Salinans do so while also helping out their community. Volunteers are needed for this year's Spring Spruce-Up, which is happening from 8 a.m. to noon...
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s no denying that Napa Valley is a world-class wine region, but it’s also ideal for people to really enjoy...
Facing a shortage of foster homes, Sonoma County officials are stepping up efforts to find foster parents and adoptive families. County officials announced an expansion of a partnership with the national group RaiseAChild to recruit families willing to take in foster children, according to a news release issued Friday. The...
A groundbreaking study on future precipitation in the Bay Area has found that extreme storms may become more commonplace in the coming decades, bringing torrential rains and infrastructure damage to the region.
Thousands of Oakland teachers are expected to skip school Friday in the latest action to protest the plan to close and consolidate several schools. Days ahead of the planned teacher strike, the Oakland Unified School District told families not to bring their kids to school Friday because they expect most teachers won’t be there.
Oakland's public schools are bracing for a teachers' strike on Friday after the union announced 75% of its members voted to take action. School district officials are asking families to not send their children to school that day as they don't have enough substitutes. Teachers say the school district has...
Earth Day is just weeks away, and with spring slowly chipping away at cold temperatures, it’s a perfect time to get outside and show our planet some love. Since the first Earth Day in 1970, more than 1 billion people have mobilized for action across more than 190 countries, making it the most widely celebrated secular observance.
DANVILLE (KPIX) — Danville police are responding to anti-Semitic flyers that were found near properties around town. It is the second time in two months the community has experienced such hate incidents.
On Facebook, the police department wrote:
Danville PD is aware of anti-semitic flyers that have been dropped at properties around Danville. Thank you to residents who have reported these flyers to PD.
These leaflets fly in the face of our values in Danville. Our town’s mission statement focuses on providing services that make people’s lives better. In pursuit of that mission, we are committed to inclusivity, welcoming families and people from...
As the prospect of a return to severe drought conditions in Northern California increases this spring, two Bay Area water agencies are taking action ranging from asking their customers to reduce consumption to possibly imposing higher rates for excessive use. This past week, Contra Costa Water District officials called on...
Alex Tourk wants to build 2,000 tiny homes for San Francisco’s homeless population. And he wants your help to get it done. The political operative turned public relations specialist is teaming up with the citizen volunteer organization RescueSF to get this idea off the ground, The Examiner has learned. The newly formed nonprofit is calling itself MyOwnLockandKey.org. The goal? Increase transitional housing options and get the homeless off the streets.
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — School administrators stepped up safety measures at the Hillsdale High School prom Saturday night following a recent COVID outbreak at another San Mateo school’s prom.
Hillsdale students said it was their first prom post pandemic and they did not mind the extra steps.
“We’re so excited. We’ve been excited the whole day,” said junior Maryanna Oliveira.
“I didn’t want to miss it. It’s something that you talk about for the rest of your life,” said student Lexi Stevens.
Limos and party buses pulled up to the San Francisco Design Center with young people streaming out in sharp tuxedos and...
Escuche este artículo en español, o léalo al hacer clic aquí. Following allegations in Mission Local that troubled students had beaten two Everett Middle School teachers, and parent complaints about the safety and education of their children, 10 current educators and staff came forward to defend the school and its principal — but acknowledged difficulties particular to Everett.
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. Contra Costa County has the second-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the United States among counties with more than a million residents, county health director Anna Roth told the county board of supervisors Tuesday.
