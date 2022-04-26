Flood Advisory issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden decreases in visibility to less than 1 mile, and even briefly down to a few hundred yards. If you encounter an area of blowing dust, slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between 1 and 3 miles with occasional reductions below 1 mile expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions could be encountered on portions of I-80 and US-95 due to reduced visibility. Small boats, kayaks, and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.

