Kansas City, KS

KCK man ordered to pay up after bogus claims

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A Kansas City man was busted for insurance fraud after investigators proved two boats he claimed were stolen never actually existed.

Larry F. Mason, Jr., 61, of Kansas City, Kansas pleaded guilty to two charges of insurance fraud in March.

Court documents show Mason filed an insurance claim over a stolen boat. Mason claimed the boat disappeared between February 2018 and May 2018. The insurance company paid Mason $21,483.13.

The documents show Mason tried to file another claim on a similar boat. He said the second boat was stolen between November 2018 and March 2019.

Investigators determined that Mason submitted fake identification numbers and the two boats he claimed were stolen were never manufactured.

A Wyandotte County judge sentenced Mason to 24 months of supervised probation and ordered him to pay more than $21,000 in restitution.

