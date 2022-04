An Auburn, Washington woman passed away early Friday morning following a vechile crash near the Idaho/Washington state line. Idaho State Police reports that at approximately 12:29 a.m., the 33-year old driver of a Ford sedan was traveling on I-90 near mile post 2 in Post Falls when she left the roadway, traveled down an embankment, and came to rest at the bottom of the Exit 2 Interchange.

