Joanna Jedrzejczyk has revealed that she would be willing to fight Zhang Weili over five rounds instead of three at UFC 275. Throughout the course of their respective careers in mixed martial arts, both Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili have been involved in some incredible contests. Alas, neither has been able to replicate what they produced together at UFC 248 when they battled it out in a remarkable five-round war in Las Vegas.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO