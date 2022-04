The Green Bay Packers have been in the market for a receiver all off-season. They lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason but brought in Sammy Watkins last week. It was announced that the Giants might be trying to trade former first-round pick Kardarius Toney but reports came out today of them trying to move a receiver the Packers should do their homework on. This is why the Packers SHOULD trade for Darius Slayton.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO