ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Parole Warrant

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 61-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a parole warrant Sunday evening, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Thad Cook reported making a stop for a traffic violation on South Carter Street Sunday afternoon. A records check...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

2 Arrested For Cocaine Possession

An out-of-town pair was arrested for cocaine possession following a traffic stop late Monday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Foley reported an expired registration as cause for stopping the Dodge Grand Caravan at 11:48 p.m. April 25, 2022, at the intersection of Wildcat Way and Arbala Road. The strong marijuana odor he smelled upon contact with the two occupants, however, was the reason he had them step out of the gold van.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Investigation Results In Warrant Arrest

Dike Man, Como Woman Jailed On Warrants Following Disturbances; 1 Other Jailed On Warrant. Local officers arrested at least four people on warrants over the last week. An investigation at a Pickton residence Tuesday evening resulted in a warrant arrest. Two others have been arrested on warrants following disturbances over the last week. A traffic stop resulted in a Hurst man’s arrest on a warrant, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Commerce Man Accused of Aggravated Assault

A Commerce man was accused of aggravated assault over the weekend, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigators reported getting a warrant for Seth Alan Severson’s arrest for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon offense alleged to have occurred on April 21, 2022. No additional details about the alleged offense were reported Monday.
COMMERCE, TX
KXII.com

2-year-old boy run over by construction vehicle

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A two year old in Hunt County is in critical condition after being run over by an earth mover called a skid steer. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in West Tawakoni at the Lovely RV Park. Officers said when they arrived...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTAL

Big rig driver killed in Bowie Co. crash

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – State police in Texas say an Atlanta, Georgia man was killed Monday morning when his 18-wheeler crashed on I-30 in Bowie County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 51-year-old Willie Davis was traveling westbound on I-30 about a mile east of Hooks just before 8 a.m. when his Freightliner truck veered off the road and struck a metal pole.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Parole#Austin Parole Board#The Police Department
KTEN.com

Undercover operation ends with 15 arrests

(KTEN) — An undercover operation with the Collin County Sheriff's Office ended with the arrests of 15 men. All of them are accused of using the internet to prey on minors. Jason Warren of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Kenneth Donihoo from Sherman, Texas, were arrested specifically for online solicitation of a minor.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Girl, 6, Fatally Struck by School Bus; Vigil Planned

A 6-year-old girl died Monday afternoon after being struck by a school bus in Parker County, state troopers say. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 400 block of Canyon Creek Circle, a neighborhood about 7 miles southwest of downtown Weatherford. According to a statement from the Texas Department...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KLTV

Tyler woman dies after being struck by vehicle; driver arrested

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman died while trying to cross a highway early Sunday morning. According to officials with the Texas Highway Patrol, just after 1:30 a.m., Marissa July-McCuin, 18, of Tyler was attempting to cross State Highway 64 west of Tyler when she was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound in the outside lane of traffic.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Athens woman pleads guilty in bathroom fire incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens woman has struck a plea deal with a Smith County judge pertaining to a bathroom fire in 2021. Kourtney Dawson, 24, plead guilty to Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson on Friday to a charge of arson in exchange for five years of deferred adjudication. Dawson was arrested February 5, 2021 on charges of arson and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Tyler Police Department, Dawson was engaged in an argument with a third party regarding the use of a car. Accusations of infidelity were reportedly made before Dawson set fire to this person’s clothes in a bathtub. An altercation ensued wherein Dawson allegedly brandished a knife, injuring her own self in the process.
ATHENS, TX
ValleyCentral

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
CBS DFW

Candlelight vigil for Texas 6-year-old killed by school bus

BROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Hundreds of people came together for a vigil in Parker County to pay their respects to the family of a 6-year-old girl who died after a school bus accident. The event Tuesday night was about spreading love and showing unity to the family of Emory Sayre.There was a sea of pink as about 1,000 people lined up in front of Brock Elementary to honor Emory.The local church leaders who planned the event started off with a prayer for the family and the Brock community during as they weather this hard time. They sung songs and lit candles. Emory...
BROCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two hospitalized after shooting in Harlingen, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two individuals hospitalized. On Sunday, at approximately 3:30 p.m. authorities responded to the intersection of Pierce Avenue and 9th Street in regards to a disturbance, according to Harlingen PD. Two individuals have been confirmed shot. Both have been transported to the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy