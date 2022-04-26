ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Thief broke into Parade of Homes house, stole smart TVs and tools

By Earl Phelps
wbrz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Hundreds of people visited a 5,000-square-foot, million-dollar home in the Oakbrook area of Baton Rouge over the weekend during the parade of homes, but at least one of them was a crook. "It's very disheartening to know somebody came in and...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Rental Hack That Instantly Added More Storage Space in My Tiny Studio Apartment

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the beginning of this year, I finally checked off a long-awaited bucket-list item and moved into my first studio apartment in New York City. Spoiler alert: It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Yes, it’s been a blast decorating my space, but at the same time, it’s been a total challenge to find aesthetically pleasing ways to get my teeny-tiny abode organized with the less-than-generous real estate I’ve got to work with. Unlike most city dwellers, I actually lucked out on closet space (I have three!), but other areas are a bit of a struggle when it comes to storage. The trickiest spot to tackle? No doubt, the kitchen. Like 99 percent of all NYC kitchens, I don’t have a ton of counter space to work with, so I had to think vertically for storing spices, oils, and other cooking necessities I need to have at the ready.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade Of Homes#Art#Thief#Smart Tvs#Property Crime#Baton Rouge Hundreds
KTAL

Police: Louisiana hit and run suspect confessed to killing mother

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash. On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.
WWL

Tears flow at vigil for missing children

NEW ORLEANS — It's now been more than 48 hours since three kids went missing in the Mississippi River near the Crescent City Connection in Algiers. They still haven’t been found. Monday evening, friends and family came together for a balloon release near the levee where they were last seen.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Thanks to a DIY Loft Bed, This 330-Square-Foot Studio Is an Incredibly Organized Home for Two

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Lower East Side — New York City, New York. Josie is a software engineer, professional dancer, and a self-proclaimed DIY and interior design enthusiast. But after designing and DIYing this incredibly stylish and functional 330-square-foot apartment, I think it’s safe to call her a DIY expert. Though she describes the space as a one-bedroom apartment, it’s barely that, really only being two small rooms divided by glass French doors. But it’s what Josie and her partner Alec did with those two small rooms that is so impressive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy