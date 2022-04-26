ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Bethany investigating report that KWU water cooler tampered with

Salina Post
 2 days ago
LINDSBORG (AP) — Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its baseball program intentionally contaminated the water...

KSNT News

Kansas college looking into alleged water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG, Kan. (AP) – Bethany College is investigating an allegation someone associated with its baseball program deliberately contaminated a water cooler used by its opponent this past weekend. Athletic director Laura Moreno confirmed the investigation Monday and declined further comment. Kansas Wesleyan University athletic director Steve Wilson said a KWU player or staff member discovered a foreign […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Journal

Report reveals details in Kansas Wesleyan baseball team's possible water cooler contamination case

At least seven people drank from a contaminated water cooler used by the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team last weekend at Bethany College, according to police reports obtained by the Journal on Wednesday morning. Six of the victims listed their employer or school as Kansas Wesleyan, according to Lindsborg police. The other did not list an employer or school. ...
LINDSBORG, KS
City
Lindsborg, KS
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

LEBO, Kan. (KSNT) — An area high school is going under a “media blackout” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District […]
LEBO, KS
thecomeback.com

College baseball team allegedly poisoned opponent’s water

The Lindsborg Police Department in Kansas has opened an investigation after Kansas Wesleyan University filed an incident report following the posting of a photo that claimed someone associated with the Bethany College baseball team tried to poison their water cooler in order to purposefully make their team sick. TMZ reported...
LINDSBORG, KS
KWCH.com

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

