School Sports Roundup: Lynn English baseball knocks off Malden

The Lynn English baseball team scored six runs in the first two innings and held on the rest of the way Monday afternoon, taking home a 6-2 win over Malden on the road at Pine Banks Park.

Bulldogs pitcher Victor Cambero went the distance to earn the victory on the mound, throwing 100 pitches and allowing two runs on just two hits with 12 strikeouts.

The top half of English’s lineup led the way on offense, as the top five batters were responsible for five of the Bulldogs’ eight hits on the day. Yordy Contreras, Guilmer Galva, Eldrian Bonilla, Brendan Falasca and Mateo Rodriguez each had one hit, while Kenry Manzanillo led the way with two hits. Chris Figuereo Perez also had a hit in the victory.

Lynn English (3-4) travels to Medford Wednesday (4).

BASEBALL

Beverly 7, Peabody 2

The Tanners took an early lead thanks to a two-run double from Jacob Palhares, but Beverly stormed back after that.

Palhares went 2-for-2 in the loss, while Joe Raymond and Giovanni Guglielmo each had one hit.

Peabody (5-3) plays on the road at Marblehead Wednesday (4).

BC High 2, St. John’s Prep 1

The Prep battled back and forth with its Catholic Conference opponent on the road Monday, but in the end BC High was able to grab the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth and hold on all the way to the win.

The pitching duo of Kyle Webster and Connor Remley pitched well in the loss for the Eagles. Webster went 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts, while Remley pitched 2 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with one strikeout.

On the offensive end, Ben McGilvray was 1-for-2 with a triple and one RBI to lead the way. Aidan Driscoll went 2-for-2 in the loss, while Payton Palladino went 1-for-3.

St. John’s Prep (5-3) hosts Catholic Memorial Wednesday (4).

SOFTBALL

Lynn Classical 16, Chelsea 1 (F/5)

Manuela Lizardo and Reese Brinkler had huge offensive days for the Rams, as Brinkler went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and three RBI and Lizardo went 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. Neveah Eth and Lauren Wilson each went 2-for-3 with two RBI in the win, while Rachel Dana earned her first career varsity start and win in the circle — going the distance and allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts.

Lynn Classical (6-2) is right back in action Tuesday (4:30) with a home game against Peabody.

Saugus 9, Pentucket 8

The Sachems battled back from a 6-1 deficit to take home the win.

Gianna Costa (2-for-4) and Alexa Morello (1-for-2) each had two RBI to pace the offense, while Bella Natalucci (1-for-2) and Ava Rogers (1-for-4) each had one RBI. Fallon Millerick went the distance on the mound to earn the win, allowing eight runs on nine hits with six strikeouts.

Saugus (4-4) plays on the road at Swampscott Wednesday (4:30).

Cardinal Spellman 2, St. Mary’s 1

Anna Fringuelli notched two hits and had the lone RBI for the Spartans, who lost on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.

St. Mary’s (6-2) travels to Archbishop Williams Wednesday (3:30).

Bishop Feehan 13, Bishop Fenwick 1

Gigi Aupont hit her second home run of the season and had the lone RBI for the Crusaders, while Arianna Costello went 2-for-2 with a single and a double.

Bishop Fenwick (4-3) hosts Cardinal Spellman Wednesday (3:30).

BOYS LACROSSE

Marblehead 9, Beverly 8

The Magicians made a pair of big defensive plays down the stretch to hold onto the victory Monday.

Connor Cronin led the offensive attack for the Magicians with three goals, while Cole Gallup and Carter Laramie each scored two goals in the win. Xander Danforth and Tucker Lubeck each scored one goal.

Marblehead (6-2) hosts Swampscott Wednesday (4).

St. Mary’s 6, Cardinal Spellman 5

Goalie Daniel Domeniconi made a game-saving stop in the final seconds of the game to help seal the win for the Spartans.

Seamus Foley netted a hat trick for St. Mary’s to lead the offense, while Nick Turpin played a great game defensively.

St. Mary’s (2-5) hosts Archbishop Williams Wednesday night (7).

GIRLS LACROSSE

St. Mary’s 11, Cardinal Spellman 8

The Spartans got a stellar goaltending performance from Payton Quirk, who made 17 saves to secure the win.

Chloe Puzzo led the offense with three goals, while Jill Kirby had two goals and two assists. Avery Laundry notched one goal and two assists, while Ava Nason and Hannah Coleman each scored two goals. Kasey Litwin had one goal and one assist, while Molly Cummings notched one assist.

St. Mary’s (2-5) travels to Triton Thursday (4).

Marblehead 19, Beverly 11

Behind an incredible seven-goal, one-assist performance from Sydney Langton, the Magicians snapped their losing streak with a home win at Piper Field.

Hadley Wales added six goals and four assists in the win, while Gigi Lombardi notched three goals. Lucy Wales, Molly Cronin and Ramona Gillett each scored one goal, while Isabelle Ferrante had one assist. Goalie Kate Santeusanio notched seven saves in the win.

Marblehead (3-7) travels to Saugus Thursday (4).

Salem 2, Gloucester 1

Salem (3-3) travels to Swampscott Tuesday (4).

BOYS TENNIS

St. Mary’s 3, Arlington Catholic 2

The Spartans got singles wins from Connor Hamel and Aidan Sullivan, then the doubles team of Dan Pimentel and Griffin L’Italien picked up a win to put the Spartans over the edge.

St. Mary’s (2-2) is right back in action Tuesday (3:30) against Austin Prep.

Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1

The Magicians swept the doubles portion of play to help win the match against their Northeastern Conference foes.

Mika Garber (6-0, 6-0) and Aidan Ryan (3-6, 7-5, 10-7) came up with the singles wins, while the team of Kipp Schauder and Matthew Sherf (7-6 (7-5), 6-3) and the team of Jack Fobert and Jayden Janock (6-2, 6-3) grabbed doubles wins.

Marblehead (5-3) travels to Brookline Thursday (4).

The lone win for the Big Blue came in second singles, when Charles Schepens picked up a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Swampscott (1-3) plays on the road at Masconomet Wednesday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Joseph Prep 4, St. Mary’s 1

The lone win for the Spartans came from the doubles team of Sara Pitrone and Emma Fulchini (6-2, 6-1).

St. Mary’s travels to Austin Prep Tuesday (3:30).

Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1

Marblehead got wins from Alessandra Stafallini (6-3, 3-6, 6-1) and Charly Cooper (6-3, 5-7, 6-4) in singles play, while the teams of Leah Schauer-Aviva Bornstein (6-3, 6-1) and Courtney Yoder-Ella Kramer (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) picked up wins in doubles play.

Marblehead (4-2) hosts Salem Friday (4).

The lone win for the Big Blue came from Clara Power in second singles, who won a marathon match by set scores of 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Swampscott (2-4) hosts Masconomet Wednesday (4).

The post School Sports Roundup: Lynn English baseball knocks off Malden appeared first on Itemlive .