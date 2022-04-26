ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, GA

Final Four bound! Cherokee Bluff girls roll past Morgan County in third round

By Bill Murphy
The Times
The Times
 1 day ago
Cherokee Bluff's Abigail Essex (17) heads the ball against Morgan County in the Class 3A state quarterfinals on April 25, 2022 in Flowery Branch. - photo by Bill Murphy
Cherokee Bluff’s girls soccer team has had one thing on its minds all season: getting another shot at Westminster.

The third-ranked Lady Bears (18-3) are about to get their wish.

On Monday, Cherokee Bluff found the back of the net twice in the first two minutes of the second half against Morgan County, setting the stage for a 7-1 win in the Class 3A state quarterfinals at Yonah Field.

With the win, the Bears earn a trip to face top-ranked Westminster (18-1), which has claimed six state titles since 2015, in the state semifinals later this week in Atlanta.

Match time and day is still to be determined.

“This is awesome,” Cherokee Bluff coach Calvin Cook said. “All we wanted was an opportunity to play Westminster again. We’ve worked extremely hard all season to put ourselves in this position and we’re ready to go.”

In 2021, Cherokee Bluff faced Westminster in the second round of the postseason, coming up short 10-0.

However, the Lady Bears have much experience playing together this season.

That’s shown with a 27-1 scoring edge for Cherokee Bluff in the first three playoff victories of 2022.

Still young in years, Cherokee Bluff’s squad is playing like a polished program that is now just two wins away from winning its first state championship in only Year 4 that the school has been in existence.

“Making the Final Four means everything,” Lady Bears sophomore Anna Gessner said. “It’s a dream come true.”

Leading 2-0 at halftime, Cherokee Bluff struck fast in the final 40 minutes.

Amelia Dovie found the back of the net in the 41st minute, then Paige Wheat scored in the 42nd minute off a corner kick.

Lady Bears sophomore Kaitlin Cook scored their first goal, in the third minute, then again in the 52nd minute.

When the clock expired, Cherokee Bluff’s celebration was rather subdued. The Lady Bears posed for a group picture for posterity’s sake.

That’s not to say that they weren’t excited.

They just know that the next game will be potentially the biggest in school history.

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Cook said. “But we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Westminster, ranked No. 2 in the country, has won all three playoff games by the same 10-0 score.

The private school in Atlanta has 13 state championships in girls soccer since 1992.

