State police say a Harrison woman offered to pay troopers $60 if they’d take her home instead of to jail after arresting her for driving under the influence Sunday. State police said Tabatha Mae Jack, 33, of Village Green Drive resisted arrest that morning, injuring herself and a state police trooper. They said a breath test later measured her blood alcohol level at 0.247%, more than three times the legal limit to drive of 0.08%.

HARRISON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO