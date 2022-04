MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting early Sunday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, authorities said. Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the downtown area at about 1:30 a.m. EDT after hearing gunshots in the area, the department wrote in a Facebook post. When they arrived, they found the victims, who were all taken to an area hospital.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO