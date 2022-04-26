ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

Man rams car during domestic fight

By Colleen Carroll
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

SANDUSKY — A Sandusky man who allegedly rammed his car into a woman’s vehicle in a fit of anger was charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday morning. Sandusky police charged Vine Street resident Rafael T. Pool, 34, with misdemeanor operating a vehicle under the influence and reckless operation and...

