Australian competition watchdog sues Uber over misleading ride fares

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. A federal judge in Florida on April 18 overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel, saying the order exceeded the agency's authority. The mandate was set to expire May 3. As a result, airports, airlines, ride-hailing services and transit systems responded by making mask-wearing optional or continuing to require them.
