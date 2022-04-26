USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 soy crop at 51 million T

Climate change can impact agriculture prices. Some studies show that the change in weather patterns, including drought, heat, freezing, and storms, can all affect agricultural prices. The price is impacted by the volatility of the returns of the costs, which can also be affected by climate change. Higher levels of volatility make it difficult for growers to plan how much of their crop they should plant. If the decision process is more difficult to determine, growers will opt for fewer crops as they become less exposed to the risks of more volatile returns. Climate change could alter the price of crops, but it may also have a spillover effect, generating more volatility and potentially less produce availability.

