Agriculture

USDA attache sees Argentina 2022/23 soy crop at 51 million T

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "For marketing year (MY) 2022/23 Post projects a recovery...

www.agriculture.com

Reuters

Slow start to U.S. planting threatens corn production

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are off to a slow start in their corn planting this year and farmers in many key growing areas will likely remain sidelined for much of the next two weeks as the latest forecasts show showers and cool temperatures in the southern Midwest and Mississippi River Delta.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Chicago soy oil prices turn lower along with soy and corn

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean oil prices turned lower on Monday, pressured by news that a ban on palm oil exports from Indonesia is less extensive than previously feared, while soybean and corn prices also fell. Chicago Board of Trade July soy oil fell 1.4% to 79.41¢ per...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

ADM sees years of tight global crop supplies, strong 2022 profit outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Global supplies of key crop staples will remain tight for at least two years after harvest shortfalls in some countries and shipping disruptions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Tuesday. Demand will likely outpace supplies until at least 2024, resulting in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's second corn crop threatened by dry April in top grains state

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's top grain-producing state is facing its driest April in 17 years, threatening a key second corn crop in the agricultural powerhouse, weather service EarthDaily Agro predicts. Accumulated April rainfall in Mato Grosso state is likely to total 30 millimeters (1.18 inches), 70% below...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | April 25, 2022

The USDA released its fourth Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 7%, compared with 15% for the previous five-year average. Two percent has emerged compared to 3% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

How is Climate Change Impacting Agriculture Commodity Prices?

Climate change can impact agriculture prices. Some studies show that the change in weather patterns, including drought, heat, freezing, and storms, can all affect agricultural prices. The price is impacted by the volatility of the returns of the costs, which can also be affected by climate change. Higher levels of volatility make it difficult for growers to plan how much of their crop they should plant. If the decision process is more difficult to determine, growers will opt for fewer crops as they become less exposed to the risks of more volatile returns. Climate change could alter the price of crops, but it may also have a spillover effect, generating more volatility and potentially less produce availability.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn up to 7% planted while soybeans move to 3%, USDA reports

The USDA released its fourth Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November, and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 7%, compared with 15% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies on U.S. crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Tuesday as the worst U.S. winter crop rating since 1989 put attention back on global supply already strained by the war in Ukraine. Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start...
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Iron ore, steel futures slump on China lockdown fears

Iron ore and steel futures slump as demand expectations are weighed by Shanghai’s extended lockdown and fears that other parts of China, including Beijing, may be subject to similarly harsh curbs. The most-traded September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 11% on Monday....
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Caterpillar sales seen lifted by oil, commodity prices

April 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global...
BUSINESS

