USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 29 million T

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by a round of profit taking and technical selling after the most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 2.1% on Tuesday. * But planting delays in the northern U.S. Plains pushed spring wheat higher for the fourth day in a row. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in range between 150,000 and 575,000 tonnes. That compares with 264,717 tonnes the prior week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract ended down 3-3/4 cents at $10.91-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents lower at $11.55-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat faced technical resistance at its 10-day moving average. * MGEX July spring wheat rose 6-3/4 cents at $11.94-3/4 a bushel. * The front-month spring wheat contract failed to top the nearly 14-year high of $11.99-1/2 it hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO