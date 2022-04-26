ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 29 million T

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

April 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is expected to produce another big grain crop in marketing year (MY)...

www.agriculture.com

Reuters

ADM sees years of tight global crop supplies, strong 2022 profit outlook

April 26 (Reuters) - Global supplies of key crop staples will remain tight for at least two years after harvest shortfalls in some countries and shipping disruptions triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM.N) said on Tuesday. Demand will likely outpace supplies until at least 2024, resulting in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's second corn crop threatened by dry April in top grains state

SAO PAULO, April 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's top grain-producing state is facing its driest April in 17 years, threatening a key second corn crop in the agricultural powerhouse, weather service EarthDaily Agro predicts. Accumulated April rainfall in Mato Grosso state is likely to total 30 millimeters (1.18 inches), 70% below...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat rallies on U.S. crop concerns

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rebounded on Tuesday as the worst U.S. winter crop rating since 1989 put attention back on global supply already strained by the war in Ukraine. Corn rose for a second straight session as a slow start...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall on technical setback; spring wheat ends firm

CHICAGO, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by a round of profit taking and technical selling after the most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 2.1% on Tuesday. * But planting delays in the northern U.S. Plains pushed spring wheat higher for the fourth day in a row. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in range between 150,000 and 575,000 tonnes. That compares with 264,717 tonnes the prior week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures contract ended down 3-3/4 cents at $10.91-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was 9 cents lower at $11.55-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat faced technical resistance at its 10-day moving average. * MGEX July spring wheat rose 6-3/4 cents at $11.94-3/4 a bushel. * The front-month spring wheat contract failed to top the nearly 14-year high of $11.99-1/2 it hit on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
Reuters

Caterpillar sales seen lifted by oil, commodity prices

April 26 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Shipping stocks in crosshairs as fears mount on China, war, inflation

Shipping stocks fell sharply on Monday as Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher. Multiple shipping names sank by double digits, adding to last week’s pullback. U.S.-listed shipowner shares face simultaneous sentiment pressures on multiple fronts. The longer China’s COVID lockdowns last and the further they spread, the more...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. dollar rises to two-year high; yuan tumbles

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar scaled two-year peaks, as a wave of risk aversion hit global markets, while the Chinese yuan posted its largest three-day losing streak in nearly four years on growing worries of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. With war in...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Freight rate bonanza offers Maersk M&A ticket

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) is in an enviable position. The $52 billion Danish shipping titan raised its 2022 guidance on Tuesday thanks to soaring container rates caused by more pandemic-related disruption at Chinese ports. The company, which shifts around 17% of the world’s shipping containers, reckons it will deliver more than $19 billion in free cash flow, up $4 billion from its previous estimate. Even though the number of containers on the move fell 7% in the first three months of the year – a consequence of Chinese lockdowns and the war in Ukraine – rates were up 71% compared to 2021. Maersk’s shares jumped 10%.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Mexico's Grupo Bimbo eyes price hikes as inflation hurts margins

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo's(BIMBOA.MX)first-quarter net profit rose, boosted by strong sales, but higher raw material costs cut into its margins. Bimbo also said it was eyeing price increases to offset spiking supplier costs, especially in Mexico, where its executives have had preliminary talks with...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

TABLE - South Africa's latest crops forecast

April 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's Crop Estimates Committee released its third production forecast for the 2021/2022 summer crops and planting intentions for 2022 winter cereals on Tuesday. Below is a breakdown of the data. SUMMER CROPS - THIRD PRODUCTION FORECAST FOR 2022 SEASON LATEST PREVIOUS 2021 ESTIMATE ESTIMATE White Maize Area 1,575,000 ha 1,575,000 ha 1,691,900 ha Production 7,553,050 T 7,569,550 T 8,600,000 T Yellow Maize Area 1,048,000 ha 1,048,000 ha 1,063,500 ha Production 7,170,300 T 7,114,500 T 7,715,000 T Total Maize Area 2,623,000 ha 2,623,000 ha 2,755,400 ha Production 14,723,350 T 14,684,050 T 16,315,000 T Sunflower Seed Area 670,700 ha 670,700 ha 477,800 ha Production 963,000 T 959,450 T 678,000 T Soya Beans Area 925,300 ha 925,300 ha 827,100 ha Production 1,885,850 T 1,885,850 T 1,897,000 T Ground Nuts Area 43,400 ha 43,400 ha 38,550 ha Production 70,400 T 74,250 T 64,300 T Sorghum Area 37,200 ha 37,200 ha 49,200 ha Production 137,220 T 137,220 T 215,000 T Dry Beans Area 42,900 ha 42,900 ha 47,390 ha Production 55,995 T 59,690 T 57,672 T INTENTIONS TO PLANT FOR 2022 WINTER CEREALS 2022 2021 INTENTIONS TO PLANT Wheat Area 538,350 ha 523,500 ha Malting Barley Area 109,100 ha 94,730 ha Canola Area 120,000 ha 100,000 ha Oats Area 29,150 ha 36,250 ha Sweet Lupines Area 25,000 ha 22,000 ha (Reporting by Nelson Banya Editing by Nqobile Dludla)
INDUSTRY

