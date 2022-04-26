ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

City leaders to vote on land purchase near sports complex

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AitZW_0fK2elLM00
Newly developed sports fields on the south east side of the Scharbauer Sports Complex, photographed Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. James Durbin/Reporter-Telegram (James Durbin)

The Midland City Council will vote Tuesday to buy acreage immediately south of the Scharbauer Sports Complex for the possible addition of more sports fields.

The item calls for the city manager to purchase 6.2 acres of land and appropriate $4.602 million. The land is located generally at Champions Drive and Loop 250, and the money would come from the Sports Complex Unappropriated Fund Balance, according to city council packet documents.

The Reporter-Telegram talked to Councilman Scott Dufford on Monday, and the veteran representative said that the purchase of land represents an opportunity to put two or three fields on that piece of land that he said is contiguous to the other multi-purpose fields.

He said increasing the number of fields to six or seven would allow the city to continue to develop the sports complex area as a place for tournaments and competitions that keep area youth teams in Midland (instead of having to travel to places like Lubbock, El Paso or the Metroplex as often). Currently, there are four football/soccer fields south of the dual-stadium facilities at the west Midland complex.

In 2016, city leaders approved the creation of the sports fields with artificial turf at a cost of $4.5 million. In 2020, the council voted to add lights to the auxiliary fields at a cost of $929,225. All money spent came from the same overflow of sales tax collected when the city sales tax included a quarter-cent for the building of the sports complex (also called the 4B).

City officials have estimated there is around $25 million in the Sports Complex Unappropriated Fund Balance. That money is also used for improvements to the baseball stadium (Momentum Bank Ballpark) and the football/soccer stadium (Grande Communications Stadium), such as turf replacement and stadium improvements.

Comments / 2

Quinton Walton
2d ago

Why is the city of Midland.? Who is one billion dollars in debt. Buying land from another old oil rich Midland family. With taxpayers dollars. When we already have the highest property taxes in the state. Our city leaders need to take a economic class! We don't need more land. We need better teachers and teachers pay. We don't need a new jail. We need to stop talking people to jail. Over misdemeanor weed cases. So the city police department. An the sheriff department. Can artificially inflate. Their justification for gas guzzling high priced vehicles. Then purchase gasoline from another oil rich family. In the gasoline selling business with taxpayers dollars. Midland has more wind and sun than oil!

Reply
2
Quinton Walton
2d ago

The horse shoe is a disaster financially. The Bush convention center is a disaster financially. All on property tax dollars. Why should they be trusted to make any more multi million dollar purchases. With property and sales tax dollars. That benefits another old oil rich family only. They buy another old oil rich families. Dilapidated building with taxpayers property tax dollars. For 4 million dollars. Then hiring another old oil rich families construction company. To demolition it for God knows how many millions. Of taxpayers dollars. They are clearly not working for the citizens of Midland Texas!

Reply
2
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

City Council approves rezoning for Rayzor Ranch Home Depot

Denton is one step closer to getting a Home Depot at Rayzor Ranch after approval last week of a land rezoning request presented to the Denton City Council. The council approved the proposal to rezone Lot 11 of the existing landscape plan for Rayzor Ranch Marketplace during a public hearing Tuesday. The 12-acre site, located to the west of Sam’s Club and north of U.S. Highway 380, will house a 106,000-square-foot Home Depot with an attached 28,000-square-foot garden center. The request was put forward for council consideration after unanimous approval by the Denton Planning & Zoning Commission on March 23.
DENTON, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Leprino Foods to break ground in June, marking largest capital investment in city history

LUBBOCK, Texas — Leprino Foods, the world’s largest manufacturer of mozzarella cheese, will begin construction of its Lubbock plant this June. The company’s move to Lubbock marks the largest capital investment in Hub City history, estimated to infuse $10.6 billion into the local economy over the next decade. “There’s not many plants of this size […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Odessa American

City, county amending game room ordinances

The Odessa City Council and Ector County commissioners are both in the process of amending their game room ordinances, but Ector County’s top cops and the district attorney all say most game rooms are not any more of a law enforcement problem than many other businesses. Council members and...
ODESSA, TX
Awesome 98

A Lubbock Pickleball Complex Is One Step Closer to Happening

If you haven't heard of pickleball by now, you're really missing out on one of the fastest growing sports and trends in the United States. In the last few years, pickleball's popularity has exploded across the United States despite being invented back in 1965. As I wrote in March, it's supposed to be a game that's friendly and fun, and one that is fairly simple to pick up:
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Sports
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County tax offices to begin rolling closures

The Denton County Tax Assessor Collector’s office will soon begin rolling closures at two office locations due to staffing shortages, the county announced Wednesday. The tax office in the Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive, Suite 600, will be closed every Wednesday in May. The tax office in Carrollton, in the Sandy Jacob Government Center, will be closed every Wednesday in June.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Oil brings quality of life improvements to Reeves County

Oil activity in Reeves County has given the area such a boost that entities can now add some amenities to Pecos, a city of about 14,000. A new county hospital, paid for in cash, new schools and facilities for Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD, an expanded golf course, sports complex and rec center to name a few, are all in the works or complete, said Ken Winkles Jr., executive director of Pecos 4B Economic Development Corporation.
REEVES COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Durbin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midland City#South East#Urban Construction#The Midland City Council
San Angelo LIVE!

Another Major West Texas Newspaper Transitions Away from a Printed Edition

ODESSA, TX – The longtime newspaper in Ector County, the Odessa American, announced on Tuesday that it will be transitioning into a "digital first" format. According to the announcement, beginning Saturday Apr. 30, the Odessa American will be bringing its daily paper to strictly online. Subscribers will still get the same newspaper format but it will not be printed.
ODESSA, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
906
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy