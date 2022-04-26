City leaders to vote on land purchase near sports complex

Newly developed sports fields on the south east side of the Scharbauer Sports Complex, photographed Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. James Durbin/Reporter-Telegram (James Durbin)

The Midland City Council will vote Tuesday to buy acreage immediately south of the Scharbauer Sports Complex for the possible addition of more sports fields.

The item calls for the city manager to purchase 6.2 acres of land and appropriate $4.602 million. The land is located generally at Champions Drive and Loop 250, and the money would come from the Sports Complex Unappropriated Fund Balance, according to city council packet documents.

The Reporter-Telegram talked to Councilman Scott Dufford on Monday, and the veteran representative said that the purchase of land represents an opportunity to put two or three fields on that piece of land that he said is contiguous to the other multi-purpose fields.

He said increasing the number of fields to six or seven would allow the city to continue to develop the sports complex area as a place for tournaments and competitions that keep area youth teams in Midland (instead of having to travel to places like Lubbock, El Paso or the Metroplex as often). Currently, there are four football/soccer fields south of the dual-stadium facilities at the west Midland complex.

In 2016, city leaders approved the creation of the sports fields with artificial turf at a cost of $4.5 million. In 2020, the council voted to add lights to the auxiliary fields at a cost of $929,225. All money spent came from the same overflow of sales tax collected when the city sales tax included a quarter-cent for the building of the sports complex (also called the 4B).

City officials have estimated there is around $25 million in the Sports Complex Unappropriated Fund Balance. That money is also used for improvements to the baseball stadium (Momentum Bank Ballpark) and the football/soccer stadium (Grande Communications Stadium), such as turf replacement and stadium improvements.