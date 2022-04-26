Exchange Club picks top students from MHS, Legacy, ECHS

Don Parks works on a painting Friday, April 15, 2022, at his studio in Midland. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram) Don Parks first picked up a paintbrush in 1962 in Gaston Hall at Texas Tech. Now, 60 years later, a retrospective exhibit of his work is on view at the Museum of the Southwest until May 1. He started his art journey painting with watercolor but switched to oil in 1985 because he realized watercolor would never stay wet in West Texas and his paper would never dry in the Hill Country.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO