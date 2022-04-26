ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Exchange Club picks top students from MHS, Legacy, ECHS

By Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
Top area students, from left, Jacqueline Cruz, Mariela Gonzalez Galindo, Zayne Calley, Tyler Ross, Abigail Hightower, Elizabeth Brown, Shelby Stephens, Parker Tew, Yusuf Oyeniyi, Trevor Van Huysen and Sophia Thompson who was not able to attend, during the annual Exchange Club of Midland Awards luncheon 04/25/2020 honoring top seniors at the Petroleum Club. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Winners from the Exchange Club of Midland's annual awards luncheon held Monday at the Petroleum Club of Midland.

Midland High

English: Zayne Calley

Foreign Language: Mariela Gonzalez Galindo

Math: Shelby Stephens

Science: Abigail Hightower

Social Studies: Elizabeth Brown

Legacy High

English: Tyler Ross

Foreign Language: Jacqueline Cruz

Math: Sophia Thompson

Science: Trevor Van Husen

Social Studies: Yusuf Oyeniyi

Early College High School at Midland College

Outstanding student: Parker Tew

Parks’ 60-year painting career on display in exhibit at MSW

Don Parks works on a painting Friday, April 15, 2022, at his studio in Midland. Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram) Don Parks first picked up a paintbrush in 1962 in Gaston Hall at Texas Tech. Now, 60 years later, a retrospective exhibit of his work is on view at the Museum of the Southwest until May 1. He started his art journey painting with watercolor but switched to oil in 1985 because he realized watercolor would never stay wet in West Texas and his paper would never dry in the Hill Country.
