Exchange Club picks top students from MHS, Legacy, ECHS
Winners from the Exchange Club of Midland's annual awards luncheon held Monday at the Petroleum Club of Midland.
Midland High
English: Zayne Calley
Foreign Language: Mariela Gonzalez Galindo
Math: Shelby Stephens
Science: Abigail Hightower
Social Studies: Elizabeth Brown
Legacy High
English: Tyler Ross
Foreign Language: Jacqueline Cruz
Math: Sophia Thompson
Science: Trevor Van Husen
Social Studies: Yusuf Oyeniyi
Early College High School at Midland College
Outstanding student: Parker Tew
