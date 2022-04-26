ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking therapy may ease depression for people with dementia, study suggests

By Nina Massey
The Independent
 2 days ago

Talking therapy may improve depression symptoms for people with dementia providing hope for a group who typically do not benefit from antidepressants, new research suggests.

Dementia patients often feel anxiety and depression, but how to treat these symptoms has puzzled experts as medicines commonly used for the conditions may not work for people living with dementia, and may cause side effects.

Researchers suggest the study is important as it is the first review showing that psychological interventions – talking therapies – are effective and worthwhile in the context of ineffective drugs for depression in dementia.

Led by UCL researchers, it also indicates the therapies might additionally help to improve patient quality of life and everyday function.

We want people who experience cognitive impairment and dementia to have the same access to mental health treatments as everyone else

Dr Vasiliki Orgeta, UCL

The researchers are calling for clinical guidelines for dementia to be changed to recommend psychological therapies and, specifically, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

They argue that their findings challenge the notion that psychological treatments are not worthwhile for people living with cognitive impairment and dementia.

Lead author, Dr Vasiliki Orgeta, associate professor at UCL Psychiatry, said: “We currently have no standard treatments for depression for people with dementia, as antidepressants do not work for them.

“Yet, despite the lack of supporting evidence, they are still prescribed for many people living with dementia, which is an important problem given that more and more evidence is accumulating suggesting that not only do they not improve symptoms, but they may increase risk of mortality.”

Dr Orgeta added: “Previous evidence into the clinical effectiveness of psychological treatments has been limited.

Reporting on the most up-to-date evidence, we found that these treatments, and specifically those focusing around supporting people with dementia to use strategies to reduce distress and improve wellbeing, are effective in reducing symptoms of depression.”

Psychological treatments, sometimes known as talking therapies, are based on psychological theories.

They involve a therapist working together with an individual or a small group of people to develop skills and strategies to improve well-being, and these treatments can be adapted for people with cognitive impairment.

There is now good enough quality evidence to support the use of psychological treatments for people with dementia, rather than prescribing medications, and without the risk of drug side effects

Dr Phuong Leung, co-author

Researchers say people with dementia are twice as likely as others their age to be diagnosed with a major depressive disorder.

Previous studies have estimated that 16% of people with dementia experience depression, but this may be as high as 40%, so there is a great need for effective treatments.

Depression and anxiety can also increase the severity of the neurological impairment itself, thus reducing independence and increasing the risk of entering long-term care.

Dr Orgeta added: “Our findings break the stigma that psychological treatments are not worthwhile for people living with cognitive impairment and dementia, and show that we need to invest in more research in this area and work towards increasing access to psychological services for people with dementia across the globe.

“We want people who experience cognitive impairment and dementia to have the same access to mental health treatments as everyone else.”

The paper, published by the Cochrane Library as part of their database of systematic reviews, used evidence from 29 trials of psychological treatments for people with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, including close to 2,600 study participants in total.

Co-author Dr Phuong Leung, UCL Psychiatry, said: “There is now good enough quality evidence to support the use of psychological treatments for people with dementia, rather than prescribing medications, and without the risk of drug side effects.

“What we need now is more clinicians opting for talk therapies for their patients and commitment to funding further high-quality research in this area.”

Related
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Causes Thick Toenails and How to Treat Them

Toenails are naturally thick to protect the tops of your toes. Sometimes, however, they become abnormally thick and can be a cosmetic issue for some people, especially if they become discolored. It is natural for toenails to get thicker with age, but thick toenails may be caused by other factors,...
SKIN CARE
deseret.com

This major long COVID symptom happens 3 to 6 months later

An infection from the novel coronavirus increases your risk of serious blood clots months down the road, a new international study suggests. Driving the news: International scientists from the United Kingdom and Finland recently compared more than 1 million people in Sweden who caught COVID-19, per ABC News. What they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

