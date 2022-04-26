ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Teens With a Purpose pay homage to Hampton Roads Black history

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZqaR_0fK2drMH00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Many individuals gathered at the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Virginia Beach Sunday where local group Teens With a Purpose payed homage to Hampton Roads Black History through poetry.

The event was held Sunday with many city leaders in attendance, including Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse who offered words to the youth.

“Don’t let this suit and tie fool you… I am from Youngs Park, Norfolk Virginia, raised in a single-parent home where my mother raised four kids by herself, my father in prison…” Rouse said. ‘This is not a finished product… I am not done yet. It is not how you start it is how you are going to finish that matters. We need more creatives in politics; we need you to engage civically, and we need your voice.” Rouse said.

Guest speakers for the event included Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander. Other distinguished guests included Norfolk Deputy City Manager Lavoris Pace, Virginia Beach Assistant City Manager Monica Chapperro, Norfolk Booker T Washington High School Assistant Principal Curtis Young, and members of the Union Kempsville Princess Anne Training School Board of Directors and Alumni.

Four youth were recognized for their stellar poetry. Salma Amrour of Suffolk and Ayana Askew or Norfolk were both named Youth Poet Laureates. Areen Syed of Virginia Beach and Marjorie Cenese of Norfolk were named Youth Poet Laureate Ambassadors as runner-ups to Salma and Ayana.

For more information about Teens With a Purpose, visit www.twp-themovement.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Suffolk Art Teachers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Art League is sponsoring local artists to travel throughout the school system to teach many forms of art. In today’s I Am Hampton Roads, we meet Kristen Washington and Hillarey Breedlove, who are sharing their love of art with the next generation.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Seton Youth Shelters Derby Celebration

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since 1985, Seton Youth Shelters have been providing a safe haven, counseling, and outreach services to youth in crisis throughout Hampton Roads, and they do it free of charge. That is why fundraisers like next weekend’s 23rd Annual Kentucky Derby Celebration are so important to continue offering these valuable services. Jennifer Sieracki joined us today with all the details.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Suffolk, VA
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Society
Norfolk, VA
Society
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booker T#Prison#Politics#Racial Injustice#Racism#Washington High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
13News Now

Beloved tiger brothers set to depart from Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye. Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy