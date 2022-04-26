ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Frontier vs Lancaster girls lacrosse first half highlights

By Mary Margaret Johnson
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 5-0 Lancaster and 5-1 Frontier squared off on Monday for a non-divisional girls lacrosse matchup.

The Falcons scored first, but the Legends returned the favor quick. Ava Kruetzer finds Emma Cimino who whips in the five hole goal to tie it up at one.

A few minutes later, Maddie Hayes comes from behind the goal and feeds it to Hannah Weiss who quick sticks it into the top corner. Frontier takes a 2-1 lead.

Lancaster again retaliates. On the other end of the field, Madison Maciag beats four defenders and slings it into the back of the net to tie the game up at two.

The Legends take the lead when Madison Handley goes up and over for the goal to make it 3-2.

A few minutes later, the Falcons trying to clear the ball up the field but Brooke Bauer leaps in between the pass, intercepts it, and takes it in for the score to give Lancaster the 4-2 advantage.

Late in the first, Maciag feeds it to Handley for the top shelf goal. Legends led 7-2 at the half. The game would be postponed on Monday due to the weather and will resume on Tuesday at 7:30 at Frontier.

