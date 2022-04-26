ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Alec Baldwin describes 'Rust' shooting to authorities in newly released video

By Rob McMillan
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZCda_0fK2cbaW00

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Monday released videos and files on its investigation into the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," including footage of actor Alec Baldwin being interviewed by authorities.

At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding the director, Joel Souza. They had been inside a small church during setup for filming a scene.

Release of the footage comes as authorities in New Mexico are deciding whether to file criminal charges related to Hutchins' death.

"My only question is am I being charged with anything?" Baldwin asks at the start of questioning by the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office in the new video released.

He is told no and that it's just an interview.

"We've done this for two weeks and we've done it the right way every day," Baldwin then said.

Baldwin goes on to explain what happened and described the moment of the shooting.

He demonstrated pulling the gun out slowly and cocking it.

"Bang! It went off, the first time ... it was the very first time we were shooting that shot, that we were rehearsing for that shot," Baldwin told investigators.

The investigation files also include rehearsal clips that show Baldwin in costume as he practices a quick-draw maneuver with a gun.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a statement that the investigation by his agency remains open and ongoing as it awaits the results of ballistics and forensic analysis from the FBI as well as studies of fingerprint and DNA.

"The sheriff's office is releasing all files associated with our ongoing investigation," he said in the statement. Those files also include photos of ammunition from the set and examination reports.

According to court records, Baldwin was handed a firearm by the film's assistant director, Dave Halls, who said it was a "cold gun" - meaning it was filled with blanks.

Instead, there were live rounds when Baldwin pulled the trigger inside the church on the set.

New Mexico workplace safety regulators last week issued the maximum possible fine of nearly $137,000 against the "Rust" film production company.

New Mexico's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau said Rust Movie Productions must pay $136,793, and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The bureau also documented gun safety complaints from crew members that went unheeded and said weapons specialists were not allowed to make decisions about additional safety training. Rust Movie Productions has indicated it will dispute the findings and sanction.

Baldwin said in a December interview with ABC News that he was on set pointing the gun at Hutchins at her instruction when it went off without his pulling the trigger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
Black Enterprise

Bodycam Footage Captures Moment Police Fatally Shot 68-Year-Old Man Who Was Responding to A Burglary

Police have released the bodycam footage that captured the moment cops fatally shot a 68-year-old man whose family says he was just responding to a burglary. Charles Calhoun was shot and killed by police on March 23 after officers claim he pointed a gun at them and wouldn’t drop it despite being told to, AJC reports. On Friday, Calhoun’s family held a press conference asking for transparency during a thorough investigation.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'I'm married and I have my sugar daddy': Mother is released from death penalty jury for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz because she is too BUSY with husband, man she is having affair with and her kids

A prospective juror for the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz was excused on Monday after telling the judge she didn't have time for it because she is too busy juggling her husband and her sugar daddy. The woman, known only as 'Miss Bristol', told the court in Fort...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
KLFY News 10

“I don’t care if they kids or not, I’ll shoot them!”: Louisiana woman behind bars after threatening juveniles with handgun

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, around 8:21 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Grand Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers made contact with juvenile victims who advised a Black female waived a firearm during a verbal altercation. According to police, the suspect yelled, “I don’t […]
MONROE, LA
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Disgraced police officer, 38, will go to jail after admitting illegally using force national computer to search details of four women he was having affairs with

A policeman who illegally used the force's national computer to search details of women he was having affairs with was told by a judge today that he faces an immediate jail sentence when he appears before a High Court judge. Disgraced Oliver Perry-Smith today admitted charges against him despite earlier...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Santa Fe County Sheriff
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

White California Deputy Fired for Striking 14-Year-Old Black Boy Has Job Reinstated

A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy