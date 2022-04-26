ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

McCann Tech Earns First Win

By iBerkshires.com Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Hannah Tatro struck out nine in a complete-game win Monday as the...

Taunton Daily Gazette

B-P's Bill Moan inducted into Mass. HS Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame

TAUNTON — For 34 years, Bill Moan dedicated his life to teaching and mentoring his student athletes on the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational School football team. On Sunday night, those years of service were officially honored as Moan was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 alongside Wakefield's Mike Boyages, Shawsheen's Al Costabile, Wachusett's Mike Dubzinski, Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham's James Pugh and contributor Richard Davis. ...
TAUNTON, MA
Westerly Sun

Boys track: Mooney, Gruczka lead Bears to victory over Winhdam

STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won three events and Ryan Gruzka took first in two distance races as Stonington High topped Windham, 106-44, in an ECC Division III boys track and field meet on Wednesday. Mooney was first in the 100 (11.0), 110 hurdles (14.7) and the javelin (137-10). Gruczka...
STONINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor's Solis picks Temple

Denise Solis would rather be in Philadelphia. After spending three seasons as a member of the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team, the 6-foot-1 forward from Windsor announced on her Instagram account that she will transfer at the end of the semester to Temple University in Philadelphia. She will have...
WINDSOR, CT

