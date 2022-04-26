McCann Tech Earns First Win

SOUTH WINDSOR 3, NEW BRITAIN 1. Anthony Santini recorded 45 assists as South Windsor picked up a CCC North win Monday by game scores of 25-11, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19. Aidan Iacovelli (21 kills, 8 aces, 3 digs) and Alex Ezedine (18 kills, 3 digs) also starred for the Bobcats (4-3). New Britain is also 4-3.
STONINGTON — Nancy Inthasit, Addison Labbe and Marin Singletary won two events each as Stonington High defeated Windham, 99-50, in an ECC Division III girls track and field meet Wednesday. Inthasit placed first in the 100 (12.7) and the 200 (26.0). Labbe won the 1,600 (6:19.2) and the 3,200...
TAUNTON — For 34 years, Bill Moan dedicated his life to teaching and mentoring his student athletes on the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational School football team.
On Sunday night, those years of service were officially honored as Moan was inducted into the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022 alongside Wakefield's Mike Boyages, Shawsheen's Al Costabile, Wachusett's Mike Dubzinski, Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham's James Pugh and contributor Richard Davis.
STONINGTON — Josh Mooney won three events and Ryan Gruzka took first in two distance races as Stonington High topped Windham, 106-44, in an ECC Division III boys track and field meet on Wednesday. Mooney was first in the 100 (11.0), 110 hurdles (14.7) and the javelin (137-10). Gruczka...
Denise Solis would rather be in Philadelphia. After spending three seasons as a member of the UMass Lowell women’s basketball team, the 6-foot-1 forward from Windsor announced on her Instagram account that she will transfer at the end of the semester to Temple University in Philadelphia. She will have...
