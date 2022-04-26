ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dress for Success holds annual celebration in Springfield

By Brett Willand
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSmpC_0fK2c8Go00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Dress for Success was back in western Massachusetts for their annual Common Threads celebration.

The annual event highlights the life-changing achievements of women engaged in DFSWM. 22News spoke with the executive director of the non-profit about the special night.

“We provide women apparel to go on interviews and when they look good, they feel good and they present well,” said Margaret Tantillo. “We engage women, primary low income women so we can help them pave a positive career path.”

This year’s event returned back to the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. The event also included networking, dinner, and a live auction leading into a program that highlighted multiple local women.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
WWLP 22News

Springfield’s first pride parade on June 4

It’s time for Springfield’s first pride parade. Join the inaugural LGBTQIA pride parade on Saturday, June 4th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community, city officials, local businesses, families, and more will march in celebration beginning on the campus of Springfield Technical Community College at 1 Armory Street. The walk will end at Court Square in front of City Hall for the parade reception.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
UPI News

Three lottery players in Massachusetts win $100,000

April 25 (UPI) -- Massachusetts saw a surge of lottery winners as three players won $100,000 over the weekend. The three unidentified winners each won $100,000 across three different scratch-off games. The first two winning scratch-off tickets were purchased on Friday. The first one came from a Massachusetts Millionaires Club...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success#Dfswm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Feast in East draws crowd to GreatHorse (photos)

HAMPDEN — The East of the River 5 City Chamber of Commerce and The Starting Gate at GreatHorse hosted the Feast in East food and drink sampling. Nearly 400 guests attended the 3½ hour event on Tuesday, April 26. The chamber serves the towns of East Longmeadow, Hampden,...
HAMPDEN, MA
WTNH

Neighborhoods riddled with racist flyers in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Racist flyers from a group called the “New England Nationalist Socialist Club” were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods, according to police. The West Hartford Police Department found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive, and Braeburn Road on Monday. West Hartford police are working […]
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy