Dress for Success holds annual celebration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Dress for Success was back in western Massachusetts for their annual Common Threads celebration.

The annual event highlights the life-changing achievements of women engaged in DFSWM. 22News spoke with the executive director of the non-profit about the special night.

“We provide women apparel to go on interviews and when they look good, they feel good and they present well,” said Margaret Tantillo. “We engage women, primary low income women so we can help them pave a positive career path.”

This year’s event returned back to the Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel. The event also included networking, dinner, and a live auction leading into a program that highlighted multiple local women.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.