Multiple $100,000 lottery prizes were won in Massachusetts over the weekend. The first two prizes were won on Friday. A $100,000 prize for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” was won off of a ticket purchased at Shawmut Grocery in Boston. The other $100,000 winning ticket, sold the same day, was purchased at Town Convenience in Stoneham. It was for the game “$15,000,000 Money Maker.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO