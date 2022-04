The RHAM High baseball team had a perfect record but was looking for a signature win to go with it. Thanks to a late comeback Wednesday, the Raptors got what they wanted. Mike Poncini drove in four runs and Sean Connolly’s bases-loaded single with no outs capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning as RHAM knocked off No. 8 East Catholic 5-4 in a CCC East game in Hebron.

MANCHESTER, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO