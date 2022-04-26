Brewers' Willy Adames: Drills second homer

Blackburn (3-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, tossing five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. The left-hander's surprising season continued with his third win in four starts despite receiving very little offensive support and watching his defense commit two errors behind him. Blackburn induced 12 swinging strikes in the contest and allowed only one extra-base hit while finishing with his second scoreless outing of the campaign. Perhaps the only knock on his performance thus far in the season is that he has yet to post a quality start, as Blackburn has gone exactly five innings in each of his four outings thus far. Still, he has been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, as the 28-year-old entered the campaign with a career 6-11 record and 5.74 ERA. He'll look to keep the momentum going in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

