Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Willy Adames: Drills second homer

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Adames went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Giants. Adames came through...

www.cbssports.com

Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Brewers' Victor Caratini catching Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers listed Victor Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Caratini will bat seventh and take a turn at catching while Omar Narvaez takes a breather. Caratini has a $2,200 salary and has started the season off with a .278 batting averaged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox' Moncada, Kelly to begin rehab assignments

The White Sox have been hit hard by injuries in the early weeks this season, but Wednesday brought encouraging news for them on that front. Third baseman Yoán Moncada and reliever Joe Kelly will begin rehab stints with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. "I'm excited," Moncada said through interpreter Billy...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo not in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castillo is being replaced in right field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Castillo has a .244 batting average with a .585 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Cranks three-run homer

Slater went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Oakland. Slater entered the game for Joc Pederson in the fifth inning and smashed a three-run shot off Oakland reliever Jacob Lemoine to extend the score to its eventual 8-2 final. The 29-year-old is on the weak side of a platoon and doesn't have a clear path to substantial playing time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: Cracks first home run

Hosmer went 2-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Reds. Hosmer broke the game open for San Diego with his homer off lefty Reiver Sanmartin in the top of the fourth inning, his first long ball of the year. With a .390 average in the early going, Hosmer currently leads baseball in that department, but he had a .457 BABIP entering Tuesday's game and had previously provided very little in terms of extra-base power.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL. Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Hitless in return

Harrison went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday against the Royals. Harrison returned to the lineup for the first time since April 20 due to a shoulder injury, though he was limited to duties as the designated hitter. He failed to make an impact with the bat, but the entire White Sox offense was shut down. Even with a depleted White Sox lineup, Harrison will need to improve on his current .097/.152/.194 line to maintain playing time at second base over Leury Garcia.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Delivers all the offense

Happ went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. Happ's third inning home run, his second of the season, was all the offense the Cubs got in the 3-1 defeat. The outfielder is off to a nice start with a .333 batting average, .943 OPS and those two long balls across 16 games. If Happ sustains the OPS, it will be a new career high, surpassing the .897 figure he posted in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Another extended relief appearance

Urena gave up three runs -- one earned -- over 2.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's victory over the Pirates. He allowed four hits, walked a batter and struck out none. Urena had a shot to record a three-inning save Tuesday, but the Pirates put the tying run on deck in the ninth inning, and Josh Hader was summoned to close the door. Urena has tossed an inning-plus in three of his four appearances and owns a respectable 3.52 ERA, but he also has posted a 3:5 K:BB. Expect him to continue working in middle-to-long relief for the Brewers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Homers, drives in two

Franco went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in an 8-4 loss Tuesday against the Mariners. Franco homered off Matt Koch in the seventh inning. The homer ended an 0-for-12 mini-slump that saw his batting average drop below .350 for the first time all season. There's little to worry about, as the 21-year-old has homered four times in the last six games and has 12 extra-base hits in 16 appearances. Despite striking out twice Tuesday, the shortstop has only fanned seven times in 71 plate appearances this year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Andrew Vasquez: Struggles in season debut

Vasquez allowed two runs on two hits across 0.1 innings during Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Red Sox. With Ryan Borucki (finger) on the 10-day injured list, Vasquez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Wednesday's contest. The lefty had a rough start to his 2022 campaign, allowing three of the four hitters he faced to reach base. Vasquez has made just four appearances since 2018.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Keeps rolling Wednesday

Blackburn (3-0) earned the win over San Francisco on Wednesday, tossing five scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. The left-hander's surprising season continued with his third win in four starts despite receiving very little offensive support and watching his defense commit two errors behind him. Blackburn induced 12 swinging strikes in the contest and allowed only one extra-base hit while finishing with his second scoreless outing of the campaign. Perhaps the only knock on his performance thus far in the season is that he has yet to post a quality start, as Blackburn has gone exactly five innings in each of his four outings thus far. Still, he has been one of the league's biggest surprises this season, as the 28-year-old entered the campaign with a career 6-11 record and 5.74 ERA. He'll look to keep the momentum going in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively slated to come at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Earns 10th save

Hader walked two but struck out three across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Pirates. Hader walked two of the first three batters he faced, but he struck out Yoshi Tsutsugo and Roberto Perez to end the game and earn his 10th save of the season. That mark leads the league, but perhaps more impressive have been the skills Hader has displayed. He has yet to allow an earned run across 9.1 innings while striking out 15 and walking only four.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Takes loss Tuesday

Graterol (0-1) suffered the loss against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday as a result of allowing two runs on one hit and one walk in one inning. He struck out one batter. Graterol entered in the eighth inning with the score tied and walked the first batter he faced. David Peralta followed with a two-run homer to provide the game-winning runs. Graterol entered the contest having tossed 5.2 scoreless innings across his first six appearances, so this hiccup is unlikely to affect his status as a key cog in the Dodgers' bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ

