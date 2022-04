Elon Musk takes no prisoners when it comes to all of the Twitter trolling he likes to do. While he might be busy running Tesla and Space X, he still has some time to go after his enemies. Whether they be random Twitter users who think he's annoying or just another billionaire looking for clout, Musk is always looking for new foes. In a way, it's a bit sad, but he probably doesn't view it that way especially as his supporters eat it up.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO