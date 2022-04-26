ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Sam Long: Tosses clean frame

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Long allowed one hit and struck out one in one scoreless inning Monday night against Milwaukee. He...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Joey Bart on Giants' bench Monday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Curt Casali is starting at catcher over Bart and batting ninth. Since Bart started two straight games on April 15-16, the Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Joc quickly quiets heckling Brewers fans with clutch homer

Don’t mess with Joc Pederson. Some Milwaukee fans found that out the hard way Monday night. With the Giants trailing the Brewers 1-0 in the eighth inning, the Bay Area native strolled up to the plate at American Family Field. Milwaukee’s pitching staff had cruised through San Francisco’s lineup...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Empire Sports Media

Yankees call-up an old friend from Triple-A, leadoff hitter goes on paternity leave

The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday evening after sweeping the Cleaveland Guardians over the weekend. The Yankees currently feature a 10–6 record and have finally hit their stride both offensively and defensively. The starting pitching has been phenomenal the past few games, and the offense finally came to play in the final game against Cleveland, recording a healthy 10 runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Infamous Yankees Letter Has Leaked: MLB World Reacts

On Tuesday, SNY insider Andy Martino released a detailed summary of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s infamous letter to the New York Yankees. The Yankees filed a motion for the court to reverse its ruling to have Manfred’s letter to Brian Cashman unsealed. Last week, the Second Circuit Appeals Court rejected the Yankees’ appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Announces Decision On His Golf Future

Lefty legend Phil Mickelson has reportedly made a decision on his golf future. Mickelson, 51, has signed up for two golf events, indicating he’s planning on returning to the sport. The lefty pro has applied to play in the first LIV Golf event series in London and the PGA Championship.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Veteran NFL running back announces retirement

Bilal Powell was drafted by the New York Jets, spent his entire NFL career with the New York Jets, and now he will retire as a member of the New York Jets. The veteran running back signed a one-day contract with the franchise on Tuesday and announced his official retirement.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Have Reportedly Made Decision On Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, but the team’s latest decision conceivably buys them some more time to do so. Arizona will pick up Murray’s fifth-year option before the May 6 deadline, which would guarantee him a salary of $28 million in 2023. According to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, the two sides are “expected to eventually agree” to a reworked contract extension this summer.
NFL
NBC Sports

Giants acquire infielder Kevin Padlo in trade with Mariners

SAN FRANCISCO -- Monday night's game in Milwaukee provided the latest reminder of how significant minor roster moves can ultimately be. Luis Gonzalez, picked up on a waiver claim last August, hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning, stunning the Brewers and capping a huge road trip for the Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Austin Slater: Cranks three-run homer

Slater went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Oakland. Slater entered the game for Joc Pederson in the fifth inning and smashed a three-run shot off Oakland reliever Jacob Lemoine to extend the score to its eventual 8-2 final. The 29-year-old is on the weak side of a platoon and doesn't have a clear path to substantial playing time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Homers, drives in four

Flores went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run and RBI in an 8-2 win against the Athletics on Tuesday. Flores opened the scoring with a second-inning double and tacked on a three-run shot during his next at-bat in the third. The long ball was the veteran infielder's second of the season and helped continue an impressive four-game stretch in which Flores has gone 7-for-16 with two walks, two doubles and a home run. His current .283/.333/.467 slash line is in line with his numbers from his first two seasons in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Continues impressive April

Rodon (3-0) registered the win during Tuesday's 8-2 victory over Oakland, allowing one run on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in six innings. Rodon brought his top-tier stuff for the fourth time in as many games this season and cruised to an easy victory following six strong innings. The first-year-Giant has now struck out at least eight batters while allowing no more than one run in all four starts this season and ranks among the league leaders in most major pitching categories, with his 38 strikeouts leading second-place Corbin Burnes by five.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in both runs Monday

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Mets. Max Scherzer and Miles Mikolas put on a pitching duel for most of the game. O'Neill was able to open the scoring in the eighth with a two-run single off Trevor May, but the Mets rallied for the win in the ninth. O'Neill's been solid from a run-production standpoint with 10 RBI and eight runs scored through 14 contests. He's added a home run, two doubles and two stolen bases while posting a .216/.300/.314 slash line.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sees game action

Rojas (oblique) played five innings of a game at extended spring training Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Rojas had been taking batting practice and doing fielding drills, but Tuesday's activity was his first game action while recovering from injury. He's scheduled to take Wednesday off before returning to action Thursday. Rojas was seemingly headed for an everyday role at third base when the oblique injury cropped up during spring training. Since then, shortstop Nick Ahmed returned from a shoulder injury and shortstop prospect Geraldo Perdomo has been eased in to third base. If Perdomo remains in the majors to play the hot corner, Rojas could revert to the utility infield role he filled when he first came up in 2019. The Diamondbacks do not plan to use him in the outfield, a nod to the defensive lapses made by several players that have been asked to defend positions at which they are less familiar.
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Daniel Hudson takes loss to Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers RP Daniel Hudson pitched the eighth inning on Wednesday, walking one, and allowing one hit for one earned run in the Dodgers' 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. Hudson took has an ERA of 1.35 so far this year and a WHIP of 0.75 along with eight strikeouts through seven appearances this year. The relief pitcher also has one save on the season but is not worth a roster spot at the moment as he is not often put in the position to earn saves.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Jakob Junis: Strong outing behind opener

Junis pitched five scoreless innings against Oakland on Wednesday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision. The Giants chose to deploy Junis as the primary pitcher behind opener Sam Long in the contest, but the strategy didn't pay off as Long allowed the game's only run in his inning of work. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing by Junis, who recorded his second straight scoreless outing and has yet to allow a run while posting a 10:1 K:BB through 10 innings this season. It remains to be seen if Junis will continue to work behind an opener moving forward, but he has likely earned further opportunity with the club given his standout pitching thus far.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rodón's historic start places him among Giants legends

SAN FRANCISCO -- To extend their winning streak to five games and inch back atop the National League West standings, the Giants had to win in a different ballpark, different time zone, and against a different opponent for the third consecutive day. This has been a bizarre stretch, one that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Another impressive appearance

Sheffield fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Rays on Wednesday, allowing no hits and one walk. The left-hander continues to carry an unblemished ERA through four appearances, with manager Scott Servais affording him plenty of rest between outings. Sheffield, a one-time member of the rotation, worked his first multi-inning outing of the season Wednesday, and he'll likely be one of the primary candidates to log spot starts should any starting pitcher go down with injury.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa: Takes seat Thursday

Kiner-Falefa is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles. With both Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres getting Thursday off, Marwin Gonzalez will pick up a start in in the infield for just the third time all season. Kiner-Falefa had started each of the past 14 games, hitting .348 with three extra-base hits (all doubles), eight runs, five RBI and two stolen bases during that stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

