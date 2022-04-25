ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

World Series Park to host its first-ever night baseball game Friday

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUAWM_0fK2ZzUF00

For the first time in the history of the Saugus High School baseball program, a night game will be played this Friday at World Series Park. The Sachems will face Greater Lawrence under the newly installed lights at 7 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Dr. Han Soo Lho, Saugus dentist and owner of Saugus Dental Center — who was a major donor to the World Series Park Lighting Fund. The color guard from Beverly High School Junior Marine Corps ROTC will also participate in the raising of the nation’s colors and the national anthem.

“After saving and fundraising over seventeen years, we were able to install the lights at the end of last season,” World Series Park superintendent Bob Davis said. “To my knowledge, a night high school baseball game has never been played in Saugus. The lights will provide more extended use of the field. We have a full schedule of night games already planned for this season. We extend an invitation to all former Saugus High baseball players to attend Friday night’s game. Also, the public is invited to experience nighttime baseball in Saugus for the first time.”

The Saugus baseball team is currently 4-4 on the season.

The post World Series Park to host its first-ever night baseball game Friday appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saugus, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Saugus, MA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Players#Night Games#Ever Night#Saugus High School#Sachems#Greater Lawrence#Saugus Dental Center
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy