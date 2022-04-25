World Series Park to host its first-ever night baseball game Friday

For the first time in the history of the Saugus High School baseball program, a night game will be played this Friday at World Series Park. The Sachems will face Greater Lawrence under the newly installed lights at 7 p.m.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Dr. Han Soo Lho, Saugus dentist and owner of Saugus Dental Center — who was a major donor to the World Series Park Lighting Fund. The color guard from Beverly High School Junior Marine Corps ROTC will also participate in the raising of the nation’s colors and the national anthem.

“After saving and fundraising over seventeen years, we were able to install the lights at the end of last season,” World Series Park superintendent Bob Davis said. “To my knowledge, a night high school baseball game has never been played in Saugus. The lights will provide more extended use of the field. We have a full schedule of night games already planned for this season. We extend an invitation to all former Saugus High baseball players to attend Friday night’s game. Also, the public is invited to experience nighttime baseball in Saugus for the first time.”

The Saugus baseball team is currently 4-4 on the season.

