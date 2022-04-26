ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Arbor Day 2022: Here's how climate change can impact trees

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGTVM_0fK2ZCg000

The planet is changing, and climate models predict temperatures will continue to rise.

The Davey Tree Expert Company , established in 1880 and headquartered in Ohio, provides research-driven tree services, grounds maintenance and environmental consulting for residential, utility, commercial and environmental partners in the U.S. and Canada. Research and Development Vice President Dr. Daniel Herms joined ABC7 to discuss how climate change can impact trees ahead of Arbor Day.

He said the climate of the future depends on the health of trees, which play a critical role in managing ecosystems. They cool and reduce heat, especially in urban areas, keeping cities habitable. Trees also sequester carbon, save energy and reduce storm water runoff. But according to Davey Tree Expert Company, trees will face a new string of challenges as climate extremes become the new norm. The Midwest is warming faster than any other area of the country by the end of the century, Illinois' climate will resemble Texas, Herms said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago tree canopy needs improvement; communities connect to plant and you can too

By knowing what to expect, certified arborists can help ensure trees receive the care they need to survive, Herms said.

Herms added that increasing heat and humidity during spring will allow for more pests and diseases, such as redbay ambrosia beetle and emerald ash borer. Overall, pests are expanding their reach and emerging earlier.

At the same time, Herms said, trees will become more stressed due to higher temperatures. Stressed trees are more susceptible to some diseases and pests, requiring greater care to maintain their health.

Incidence of Lyme disease and mosquito populations will also grow, Herms added. The distribution of tree species such as paper birch, quaking aspen, balsam fir, and black spruce are predicted to decline as species with more heat and drought tolerance such as oak, hickory and pines become more competitive.

"All of this adds up to a tougher environment for trees to grow and thrive," Herms said.

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Is Wood Ash Good for Plants?

Your soil may not need it, your plants may not want it, and it's possible to use it incorrectly. But when properly applied, wood ash can be good for plants. This guide explains how to add wood ash to your garden for optimal plant growth. Healthy Soil. Wood ash is...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Energy, IL
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
LivingCheap

How to save money with a rain garden

Most of the rain that falls on your property is collected by rain gutters or flows from driveways and patios into the street. All of this runoff is diverted into the storm drain system that ultimately empties into the nearest body of water. As urban and suburban areas grow, storm...
GARDENING
Outdoor Life

Why I’m Killing My Lawn and Turning My Yard Into Wildlife Habitat

While I was lost in the peaceful hum of my John Deere tractor, mowing neat lines through my lawn, I had a revelation. Or, maybe, call it an existential crisis. I, just like most other hunters, consider myself a conservationist. I write lawmakers on conservation legislation, I pick up trash from public lands and I buy hunting licenses in multiple states, happily knowing that my money is going toward wildlife habitat. However, I have a glaring contradiction in my identity as a conservationist—my own front yard.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Repot an Orchid with Air Roots

Orchids with air (aerial) roots are classified as epiphytes. They are found growing all over the world from cloud forests in South America to the jungle floors of Africa and the Pacific islands. Usually found living on trees, the orchid's roots wrap around the limbs, anchoring the plant without penetrating the bark. Just as the roots of terrestrial plants take up nutrients from the soil, the specialized roots of epiphytic orchids take in minerals, moisture and nutrients from the air.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc7
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Stories about economic degrowth help fight climate change — and yield a host of other benefits

There is something unprecedented and important in the recent Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC): degrowth. Two of the IPCC’s working groups — those focused on climate change impacts and on mitigation — use the economic term to discuss policies that are key to reducing the impacts of climate change. This is a profound inclusion. By pointing to degrowth, something Timothée Parrique, a social scientist and economist, refers to “as an opportunity to recentre our economies on what really matters,” the reports’ authors challenge the widely accepted story that endless economic growth — an increase...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic's gardening boom shows how gardens can cultivate public health

As lockdowns went into effect in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, reports emerged of a global gardening boom, with plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs sprouting in backyards and on balconies around the world. The data backs up the narrative: An analysis of Google Trends and infection statistics found that during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, country-by-country interest in gardening, from Italy to India, tended to peak just as infections peaked. Why did so many people find themselves being pulled toward the earth in a time of crisis? And what sort of effect did...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Phys.org

Forest plants now flower a week earlier than a century ago

Early flowering plants in European forests today start their flowering season on average a week earlier than they did a hundred years ago. This is reflected by herbarium specimens, as Dr. Franziska Willems and Professor Oliver Bossdorf from the Institute of Evolution and Ecology at the University of Tübingen, together with Professor J. F. Scheepens from Goethe University Frankfurt, have discovered. The research team used the collection dates from herbarium specimens from more than a century for a novel method of geospatial modeling. This also allowed the team to prove that the earlier flowering of wild plants is linked to climate warming. The study has now been published in the journal New Phytologist.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

World is Experiencing an Insect Apocalypse, New Study Finds

Overuse of land, resources and global warming has led to devastating consequences for the planet. Now, parts of the world are heading towards an insect apocalypse, according to a new study. Source: The Real News Network/Youtube. The study published in the journal Nature found a link between the ever-present climate...
WILDLIFE
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy