The Golden State Warriors hope to end their first-round series when they host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Not so fast, said the Nuggets. Walking MVP Nikola Jokić scored 37 points in Game 4 to help Denver stave off elimination as the Nuggets exited Ball Arena with a 126-121 victory. Was it a temporary reprieve from the inevitable, or the beginning of a historic comeback? Probably the former, but we can’t completely dismiss the latter. The Poole Party was closed for adult swim in Game 4 as rising superstar Jordan Poole was held to 11 points on 3-10 shooting. The Splash Brothers, however, dropped a combined 65 points as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson scored 33 and 32, respectively.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO