ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Billy Thompson NOT GUILTY for the Death of Keven Bailey

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PCetw_0fK2YkbD00

The trial of former Scioto County corrections officer Billy Thompson ended with two “Not Guilty” verdicts in a Scioto County courtroom on Monday evening. Thompson was accused of causing the death of Kevin Bailey, an inmate at the Scioto County Jail.

It’s been nearly two years since Bailey, a 57-year-old homeless Portsmouth man, was severely injured in an incident at the Scioto County Jail and died a few days later at a Columbus hospital.

During Monday’s court session, 2 jurors were replaced. One didn’t feel well and asked to be excused. A few hours later, the second juror requested to leave due to a dental appointment. There were 3 alternate jurors in total. So, the final one was permitted to leave as the jury began deliberations.

The jury took just under 5 hours to reach their verdict.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNxif_0fK2YkbD00

Despite media coverage of police brutality across the country at the time, very few media outlets besides SCDN expressed any interest. SCDN was the only media outlet to cover the bill sent to Skaggs by the city of Portsmouth to pay to collect his remains and how she was forced to turn over money she’d raised for her brother’s funeral to pay the bill. In fact, this is our 9th article on the matter.

Our live events reporter, Betty Smith, did not see any other media in the courtroom for today’s events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xk43X_0fK2YkbD00

This case was prosecuted by the State of Ohio. The Ohio Attorney General sent 2 prosecutors to try this case. In addition, they spent many thousands of dollars on 2 expert witnesses.

No representatives of the Scioto County Prosecutors Office were involved or in attendance.

Kevin Bailey Timeline

  • May 24, 2020 – Kevin Bailey is arrested.
  • May 26, 2020 – Bailey is assaulted at the jail sustaining skull fractures, broken ribs, and other serious injuries
  • June 1, 2020 – Kevin Bailey is removed from life support and dies at a Columbus Hospital
  • Early June 2020 – The State of Ohio takes over the death investigation.
  • Mid-June, 2020 – Sheriff Marty Donnini fires a deputy in connection with the incident
  • July 14, 2020 – Karen Skaggs receives a bill from the City of Portsmouth for her brother’s ashes.
  • October 2, 2020 – The coroner’s report rules Bailey’s death as a homicide by blunt force trauma. The reports detail multiple skull fractures, broken ribs, and bruises to Bailey’s lungs.
  • December 2, 2020 -Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman handed off the job of prosecuting any charges in the homicide of Kevin Bailey to the state of Ohio. In a statement, Tieman said, “The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted the request from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to review and prosecute any charges arising out of the homicide investigation of the death of Kevin Bailey at the Scioto County Jail.”
  • April 16, 2021- Grand Jury Indictment
  • April 20, 2021- Defendant pleads not guilty
  • April 20, 2021- Defendant signs bond, gets an ankle monitor, and is released to the custody of court services
  • April 19, 2022- Trial begins
  • April 25, 2022- Not Guilty Verdict

Cyn Mackley and Betty Smith contributed to this article

Read this on the web

Comments / 17

Related
WOWK 13 News

Corrections officer murder trial in jury’s hands

UPDATE (3:58 p.m. on Monday, April 25): A jury will now deliberate the fate of a former Scioto County corrections officer. Judge Howard Harkcha’s office says that at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, both sides had rested their cases, and now a jury will decide the fate of Billy Thompson. UPDATE (9:23 a.m. on Thursday, April […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Man WANTED in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Corrections and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for violating parole. They say that Jesse Lee Rufty has an active capias for his arrest issued by the Circuit Court of Kanawha County. Mr. Rufty’s original offenses were conspiracy […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Man in West Virginia cited for catching too many fish

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police received a complaint from Putnam county 911 that there was a man that had caught over his limit of bass. On April 17 around 10:30 am officers responded to Winfield Locks on the Kanawha River and say the man was taking bass to his truck and continued to fish. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Smith
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting near Clime Road has left a woman dead.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:46 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Vida Court on the report of a shooting.   Police say Sorenta Hylton, 31, was struck by gunfire when someone […]
COLUMBUS, OH
SCDNReports

Nursing Home Resident Says Daughter Took Her Money

A social worker at a local nursing home notified law enforcement about a theft complaint involving a nursing home resident. The woman said the daughter had removed funds from her account. Additionally, the social worker contacted the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and a lawyer for the victim. The victim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Ohio Attorney General#State Of Ohio#Media Outlet#Violent Crime
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal motorcycle crash on Olentangy River Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Columbus, according to Columbus Police. According to a CPD dispatcher, a call was received at 1:45 p.m. on a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Olentangy River Road and West Dodridge Street going south. Police confirmed one person was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Two plead guilty to passing bad checks at West Virginia dealerships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have pleaded guilty in relation to a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. Court documents say that 52-year-old Millard Patrick and 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that Turner passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWK 13 News

Saint Albans mother charged with neglect after drug overdose

SAINT ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A Saint Albans mother has been charged with child neglect after officials were dispatched for an alleged drug overdose. Saint Albans police were called to MacCorkle Avenue around 12:30pm where they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive in a car. The man regained consciousness after officials gave him two doses of […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in west Columbus drive-by

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday in west Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 6:34 p.m. Officers found the victim on the unit block of South Terrace Avenue. The girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was shot in her […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man shot by police pleads guilty in court

UPDATE (1:23 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022): Denaul Dickerson pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday. The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says that he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, brandishing a deadly weapon and obstruction of an officer. UPDATE (4:30 p.m. on May 24, 2021) – Assistant Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris […]
CHARLESTON, WV
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
124K+
Followers
5K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy