Hayden Christensen Reflects On Playing Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

By Jeremy Thomas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHayden Christensen is returning to his most iconic role, playing Darth Vader in the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and he recently reflected on revisiting the role. Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes II and III, is returning to play Vader in the...

ComicBook

Star Wars: John Williams Asked Lucasfilm if He Could Write an Obi-Wan Kenobi Theme for New Series

Over the course of nine films, composer John Williams was able to craft scores for a number of the series' most beloved characters, though one he never got the chance to write for was Obi-Wan Kenobi, which all changes with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Natalie Holt composed the music for a majority of the series, Holt recently detailed how Williams specifically asked if he could write a theme honoring Obi-Wan, as the character's death in Star Wars: A New Hope meant that he was never given the opportunity to write such a theme in the original trilogy.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Ewan McGregor open to another Obi-Wan Kenobi return: "I’d be totally up for that"

After the Star Wars prequels finished filming, Ewan McGregor could barely imagine himself returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Now, two decades on from appearing in The Phantom Menace, McGregor's back as Obi-Wan in a new series for Disney Plus. And while the show has been conceived as a limited, six-episode run, McGregor's experience was so positive that he would happily return as the Jedi knight.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Reportedly Shortens Series Length

Lucasfilm has often kept a tight lid on the trajectory of many of its live-action series, leaving audiences to wonder which projects could be limited narratives and which could be open-ended journeys, with comments from Star Wars: Andor's director of photography possibly confirming that the plans for the series have been shortened. While only one, 12-episode season has been confirmed, Adriano Goldman recently noted that the series he has been working on was originally planned for five seasons but will now only be three seasons. Star Wars: Andor is expected to debut later this year on Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Collider

‘Splinter of the Mind’s Eye’: The Star Wars Sequel Novel That Shows What 'Empire Strikes Back' Might Have Been

While it seems impossible to imagine now, there was a time when Star Wars wasn’t one of the biggest franchises in entertainment. The ballooning budget, complex special effects, and fears that it was nothing more than a silly kids film caused 20th Century Fox to worry that the original film, directed by a New Hollywood maverick named George Lucas, would flop. Instead, the studio put most of its energy behind The Other Side of Midnight, even going as far as to demand that all theaters that wanted it also had to order Star Wars in an attempt to lessen any potential losses. But hindsight is a fascinating thing, and it’s funny to reflect on 20th Century Fox putting all their eggs in the wrong basket. Star Wars opened on May 25, 1977, in just 32 cinemas. The movie immediately broke box office records and, after a quick expansion into a wide release, became the highest-grossing film of all time. Work promptly began on a sequel, with Lucas crafting a story of considerably more scope than the original. The result was 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, widely considered the best film in the series and the entry that solidified Star Wars as a pop-culture phenomenon with no equal. And the rest, as they say, is history.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Announces New Manga

The Mandalorian has become one of the most popular characters introduced over the course of the history of Star Wars, even though he has yet to appear in any movies featuring a universe that took place in a galaxy far, far away. With Marvel Comics looking to release a new adaptation of the Disney+ series, it seems that Mando and Grogu are also set to receive a manga adaptation of their own, retelling the story of the first season of the popular television series.
COMICS
TheWrap

‘Outer Range’ Creator Answers Burning Questions About Episodes 3 and 4

“Outer Range” is our new obsession and with good reason. The Prime Video original series releases two new episodes each week and stars Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, the patriarch of a Wyoming ranching family that finds his way of life under attack — primarily by the overbearing zealot next door, Wayne Tillerson (played by Will Patton), but also by the discovery, on his western pasture, of a giant void that seems to be an otherworldly bridge between far-flung points in time. (In the first episode, we see him get pushed in; by the second we learn that he was sent into the future, two years after his death.)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Unworthy Thor Trades in His Hammer to Become the Immortal Iron Fist

An unworthy Thor from the Marvel Multiverse is about to gain the powers of the Immortal Iron Fist in an upcoming issue of Avengers Forever. The series by writer Jason Aaron and artist Aaron Kuder spins out of Marvel's main Avengers title penned by Aaron, which finds Mephisto gathering his Multiversal Masters of Evil. The evil group has already caused chaos for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but help is on the way. Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider was recruited by a reality-traveling Deathlok to assemble heroes from different realities, leading to the introduction of "the most broken Thor in the Multiverse."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Knights of Ren Invade Darth Vader's Castle In New Preview

Two dark side users clash in a new preview for Marvel's upcoming Star Wars: Crimson Reign #4 by Charles Soule and Steve Cummings. By the time of the sequel trilogy, the Knights of Ren have allied with the First Order, the successors to the Galactic Empire, due to their leader, Kylo Ren's apprenticeship to Supreme Leader Snoke. In Crimson Reign -- set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, years before Ben Solo's birth -- the Knights of Ren are working with the Crimson Dawn to disrupt and dismantle the Empire. The preview for Crimson Reign #4 shows that Qi'ra, who has also brokered an uneasy allyship with Princess Leia and the Rebel Alliance, has sent the Knights of Ren to infiltrate Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. You can see for yourself in the preview below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases Familiar Faces Dropping by the Series

With all of the live-action Star Wars series, the stories are tasked with venturing into new territory, while also connecting those narratives to more established corners of the franchise, with director of the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Deborah Chow recently noting that fans can expect a mixture of both new and old characters alike encountering the Jedi Master. While audiences know that Darth Vader will be dropping by the adventure, with Hayden Christensen reprising the role, a majority of the other announced stars are confirmed to be playing characters audiences haven't seen before, leaving us to speculate about what other figures from Kenobi's past could be making an appearance. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 27th.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set to Feature Star Wars' Next Baby Yoda-esque Character

The Star Wars universe has had its fair share of lovable side characters since its inception in 1977 — from the original trilogy's R2-D2 to the sequels' cutesy Porgs but there's no denying that one fellow has taken the franchise by storm as its most captivating character and that's none other than The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda aka Grogu.
MOVIES
PopSugar

The Chronological Order of Star Wars Films, in Case You've Forgotten

If you're not a diehard Star Wars fan but you've still seen every film in the franchise, you deserve a pat on the back. There are a ton of them, and it's no small task devoting all that time to Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Rey, and all the other iconic characters over the years.
MOVIES
Collider

'Snow White': Gal Gadot Shares Image From Her Last Day as The Evil Queen

For the last decade, Disney has been hard at work giving all their classic animated films the live-action remake treatment. While some have been better than others, one of the upcoming remakes Disney fans have had their apple eye on is the musical reimagining of the studio’s first animated film, 1938’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film has been in production for a while and now the Evil Queen herself, Gal Gadot, has given fans a peek at her last day on set.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Digital Date Reportedly Revealed

Morbius will soon make its way to homes around the world after a lackluster theater run. It was the second spin-off in Sony Pictures' universe of Spider-Man characters, and it definitely felt like it. The film is set in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, so hopefully it adds up to something eventful in the future. Earlier today it was revealed exactly when we could expect Morbius on digital download. According to a listing on a ticketing website in India, Book My Show, the film will hit digital download on May 19th, 2022.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES

