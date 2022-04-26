State to seek death penalty for man who slashed Florida couple’s throats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The State Attorney’s Office in Daytona Beach has announced it will seek the death penalty against Jean Macean.

Macean is accused of slashing the throats of Brenda and Terry Aultman while they were riding their bikes home.

According to WESH 2 News , prosecutors with the 7th Judicial Circuit filed notice Monday afternoon.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young, Macean has a minimal criminal history mostly relating to drugs. He has been arrested on one felony arrest in the past.

Macean was indicted by a grand jury on March 29 on two counts of pre-meditated first degree murder.

