Alabama Arby’s worker allegedly threw hot grease on customer
HUEYTOWN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An Arby’s employee was arrested Saturday after throwing hot grease onto a customer during an altercation in the drive-thru.
According to Hueytown police, officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the report of an altercation between an employee and a customer.
First responders arrived to provide medical treatment to the victim that had been doused with hot grease.Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu
The victim, who suffered second-degree burns over a large portion of her body, was transported to UAB Hospital for further treatment.
Shea Denise Peoples, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. Her bond was set at $30,000.
HPD confirms that the case is still under investigation.
- White House announces push to produce and distribute COVID antiviral pill
- EPCSO arrests alleged stalker
- Border advocates dial up support for ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ and Title 42
- At least 150,000 abandoned or deteriorated water wells in Texas
- Shining a Light on El Paso Community College During Community College Month
- Trio arrested in connection with early April stabbing
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0