NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

The NFL offseason has been flush with star players changing teams. Whether it be a trade or free agency, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding certain NFL stars. One of the latest names to appear in trade rumors is that of Deebo Samuel, the All Pro wide receiver of the San Francisco 49ers. While there are several teams who may desire to trade for the disgruntled wide receiver, the Packers are a team that keeps being brought up. Of course, the Packers lost their own All Pro wide receiver in Davante Adams when he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Today on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport addressed the Packers and Deebo Samuel rumors.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO