Ouachita Parish's COVID cases fall 6.2%; Louisiana cases surge 24.1%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 24.1% as 1,271 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,024 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 42nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 57.1% from the week before, with 351,599 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 0.36% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 42 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Ouachita Parish reported 30 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 32 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 47,391 cases and 748 deaths.

Richland Parish reported three cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported nine cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,177 cases and 96 deaths.

Union Parish reported one case and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 6,399 cases and 133 deaths.

Caldwell Parish reported 11 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported two cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,326 cases and 55 deaths.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Caldwell Parish with 111 cases per 100,000 per week; Orleans Parish with 98; and St. Tammany Parish with 56. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Orleans Parish, with 382 cases; Jefferson Parish, with 205 cases; and St. Tammany Parish, with 146. Weekly case counts rose in 35 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Orleans, St. Tammany and Jefferson parishes.

Louisiana ranked 48th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 60.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Louisiana reported administering another 23,293 vaccine doses, including 3,236 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 20,754 vaccine doses, including 3,008 first doses. In all, Louisiana reported it has administered 6,224,067 total doses.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 20 parishes, with the best declines in Lafayette Parish, with 22 cases from 221 a week earlier; in Vermilion Parish, with 4 cases from 43; and in Acadia Parish, with 4 cases from 14.

In Louisiana, 29 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 17 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,171,633 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,223 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 80,984,914 people have tested positive and 991,254 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, April 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 222

The week before that: 173

Four weeks ago: 226

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 40,571

The week before that: 37,500

Four weeks ago: 39,316

Hospitals in 37 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.