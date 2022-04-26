Joc Pederson silences trash-talking Brewers fan with immediate dinger

A Brewers fan poked the bear and might have cost his team the game on Monday afternoon at Miller Park.

Giants outfielder Joc Pederson stepped up to the plate in the top of the eighth inning trailing by a run with a runner on base. As former Giants reliever Trevor Gott stared into the catcher before the at-bat, Pederson stepped out of the batter’s box and shot a glare to the fan heckling him from behind the home dugout.

Two pitches later, Pederson absolutely crushed a go-ahead two-run homer to center field to keep up his recent hot streak. As soon as he scorched the ball, Pederson looked toward the fan and patted his chest. Joc yelled at the fan as soon he crossed home plate.

Man, what a gratifying moment for Pederson. Also, the fan shoulda done his homework, since Pederson hit a pair of dingers and a double on Sunday against the Nationals.

The blast also tied him with Ozzie Albies for the National League lead with six dingers on the year. Quite a start for the veteran Bay Area native, who signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Giants in the offseason.

Willy Adames tied the game up with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame, but Pederson’s homer nullified a scoreless 6.2-inning, 11-strikeout performance by reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.

The game featured even more late drama in the ninth, as Luis Gonzalez hit his first career homer to put the Giants ahead by the final margin, 4-2.