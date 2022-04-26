Who do you think won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary debate?

(WHTM) – Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg , and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The candidates who participated were Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

On April 27 at 8 p.m., four Republican candidates for Governor will participate in a one hour exclusive multi-market prime time debate.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.