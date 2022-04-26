ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who do you think won the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate primary debate?

By George Stockburger
(WHTM) – Five Republican hopefuls to be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania just debated in Harrisburg , and now we want to hear from you.

Let us know who you thought won the hourlong debate that was broadcast and live-streamed by Nexstar stations across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The candidates who participated were Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz, and Carla Sands.

On April 27 at 8 p.m., four Republican candidates for Governor will participate in a one hour exclusive multi-market prime time debate.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Comments / 139

Carol Garbinsky
2d ago

i was disappointed with it .... if they would only stop attacking one another i might have been able to hear what exactly they stood for ...

Reply(7)
18
Barbara Baulding
2d ago

who won the debate...the citizens of Pennsylvania as you saw none of them possessed the skills for public office.

Reply(3)
15
scott
2d ago

I thought this article was about pa senate race. how does it feel to have Trump still living in you head

Reply(1)
10
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
