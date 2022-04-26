Child critical after being hit by car in Blendon
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A five-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Blendon Township Monday afternoon.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened on the 8000 block of Schott Road at approximately 4:11 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the boy was attempting to cross the street when he was hit by a 1999 Honda CRV traveling south.Girl rescued from Columbus storm drain after heavy rain
The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the Honda remained at the scene.
Franklin County Sheriffs were assisted at the scene by Blendon Township Police and Westerville EMS.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the accident.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 1