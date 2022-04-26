ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter, video shows

By Sareen Habeshian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people are suspected of breaking into a Jurupa Valley animal shelter on Sunday and stealing three dogs. A deputy responded to the shelter Sunday morning and took a report after employees discovered the missing dogs and broken locks, Riverside County Animal Services said in a news release. Two...

