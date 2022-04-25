ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

By Pras Subramanian
AOL Corp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFord (F) may have a big week coming up with the launch of the F-150 Lightning, but General Motors (GM) is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car....

www.aol.com

Related
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Popular Science

Little green Corvette: Chevy’s classic car is going electric

Automakers are in the midst of a historic shift as they ramp up their electric vehicle offerings. To name just a few examples: Ford has released its Mustang Mach-E, and is making an electric F-150 that’s set to be featured in an event tomorrow, and General Motors has created a monstrous GMC Hummer EV, with an electric Chevy Silverado also in the works. And that’s not to mention Rivian and, of course, Tesla.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ram Jolts Ford a Day Before Lightning Launch

The perpetual cycle of one-upmanship in the pickup truck game seems to be continuing at a breakneck pace into the electric era. The in-yer-face Ram brand, never one to shy away from bold or poke-the-bear marketing, let fly with a Twitter post touting their upcoming Ram EV – one day before the scheduled launch of the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning.
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
State
Michigan State
Motorious

Corvette EV SUV Possibly Coming Soon

The official General Motor Design Instagram account recently flashed this bubbly, red hot design you see before you and it’s caused quite the stir. The vehicle is obviously a crossover of sorts, although the low-slung roof, two doors, and aggressive front fascia just scream Corvette. There have been rumors of a Corvette SUV coming out soon, and this looks like it might be an early design concept.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
#Gm#Electric Cars#Chevrolet Corvette#Vehicles#Linkedin#Ev#Mclaren
CarBuzz.com

This Is Chevrolet's New SUV We Can't Have

Despite massive support from the domestic market, General Motors enjoys greater popularity in the world's biggest automotive market, China. Interestingly, the auto conglomerate even managed to outsell its fiercest rival, Ford, with more than 780,000 vehicles shifted in the first quarter alone. As such, China receives market-specific vehicles not even available in the US, such as the upcoming, second-generation Cadillac XT6.
CARS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorious

Which Corvette Would You Rather Have?

It's an impossible choice between these two classic sports cars!. The C1 Corvette is the car that started it all. What has turned into one of the baddest cars on the market, keeping Italian automakers on their toes and shaking the status quo in American manufacturing, all began in the 1950s. The public was extremely receptive to the rollout of the Corvette, which remains true to every generation today. At the upcoming Annual Spring Big Boys Toys on April 3rd, Freiji and Freiji has a major selection of Corvettes, including these two beauties, which would you put in your collection?
CLAYTON, IN
insideevs.com

Ford Patents Tank Turn For F-150 Lightning

Rivian made quite a splash with its viral video portraying one of its R1T electric pickups essentially turning on the spot, like a tank, by driving the wheels on one side forward, while the others are going in reverse. However, the feature is not currently present in its production vehicles, and Ford also patented its own version for the F-150 Lightning, and it could debut before Rivian.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Take A Tour Of The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV Interior: Video

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV made its big debut earlier in the year, with GM pulling the sheets at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. As an all-electric variant of the popular pickup nameplate, the Chevy Silverado EV promises a good deal of innovation, and that’s reflected in the design both inside and out. Now, we’re taking a tour of the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV interior with the following GM Authority exclusive video.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

Jay Leno checks out a 99-point restored 1954 Chevrolet Corvette

With the Chevrolet Corvette celebrating its 70th anniversary, Jay Leno recently checked out one of the earliest production models, courtesy of owner and Corvette restorer Mike McCluskey. This 1954 Corvette is from the 'Vette's second model year. Only 300 cars were made for the initial 1953 model year, however, so...
CELEBRITIES
MotorBiscuit

A 1st Production 1954 C1 Corvette Feels Factory Fresh for Jay Leno

The C8 was undoubtedly a massive leap forward for the Corvette, but Chevy’s sports car has never stopped evolving. Yet while the 2022 Corvette and upcoming Z06 are undoubtedly faster than their ancestors, the older ‘Vettes are still worth remembering and preserving. And not just the high-power models and split-window C2s, either. As Jay Leno just showed in his latest video, a well-restored 1954 C1 Corvette remains something to celebrate.
CARS
torquenews.com

Ford Ranger Raptor To Become Part Of U.S. Fleet In 2023

For a long time, Ford car and truck owners have looked wistfully at other parts of the world as various models that were not offered here were on sale there. Take the Ford Ranger Raptor, though it debuted in February in Europe and it seemed to have the sign "Europe-only" plastered firmly on the windshield, the automaker has acknowledged the it will become part of the automaker's lineup in 2023.
CARS

Comments / 0

