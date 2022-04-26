ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 9 and 15 inches. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Midnight MDT Friday Night. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country will be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...The northern and eastern beaches of both Vieques and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iron County, WI
City
Gile, WI
City
Ashland, WI
County
Ashland County, WI
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Harrison, Taylor, Barbour and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron#Special Weather Statement#Freezing Drizzle
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northeast Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 2 to 3 inches with 4 to 5 inches over terrain greater than 800 feet above sea level. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow over open terrain. * WHERE...Northeast Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 45.0 feet, Top of the elevation of the low level levee protecting Riverside Park. (Grand Forks) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 45.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Thursday was 45.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 39.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Columbia, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels. A Red Flag Warning may be issued. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire. Target Area: Columbia; Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; Montour; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Schuylkill; Snyder; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR EASTERN PENNSYLVANIA * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 037 Tioga, 041 Northern Lycoming, 042 Sullivan, 046 Southern Lycoming, 049 Union, 050 Snyder, 051 Montour, 052 Northumberland, 053 Columbia, 057 Dauphin, 058 Schuylkill, 059 Lebanon, 065 York and 066 Lancaster. * TIMING...Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Around 50. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Thursday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 72.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 72.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775 north of HWY 260, and intersection of HWY 37 and HWY 18 east of Grubbs. Water is encroaching on yards of homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timber flooded in Jackson and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 8.6 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.6 Thu 10 AM 10.0 9.5 9.0 *** Crested ***
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.6 Thu 9 AM 27.5 24.8 23.0 28.7 1 PM 4/28
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pembina, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 40.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CDT Thursday was 40.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
PEMBINA COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy