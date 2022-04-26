Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Downtown West Palm Beach, or near Palm Beach, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach and Golden Lakes. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0