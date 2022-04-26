Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO