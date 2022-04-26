ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Illinois Mississippi River at Hannibal. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Clarksville. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, State Route P east of Elsberry begins flooding just east of the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 25.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CDT Thursday was 25.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Saturday evening and continue falling to 23.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Clarksville 25.0 25.7 25.6 25.2 24.6 23.9 23.4
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving slow down. Target Area: Hughes; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Seminole and north central Hughes Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1110 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northwest of Cromwell, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and pea size hail. Heavy downpours will also reduce visibility to near 1 mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Locations impacted include Wetumka and Cromwell. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 204 and 213. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:47:00 Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Harrison, Taylor, Barbour and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Rogers; Wagoner Strong gusty winds of 40 to 55 mph associated with a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Rogers, southwestern Delaware, Mayes, Wagoner, Cherokee and northeastern Muskogee Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1210 PM CDT, Wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph will continue to spread east from the Tulsa metro area. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Muskogee... Claremore Tahlequah... Wagoner Pryor... Coweta Pryor Creek... Fort Gibson Chouteau... Inola Locust Grove... Salina Okay... Hulbert Porter... Spavinaw Tullahassee... Hoot Owl Peggs... Rose This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 245 and 247. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 204 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Downtown West Palm Beach, or near Palm Beach, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Juno Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill, Cloud Lake, Palm Beach International Airport, Port Of Palm Beach and Golden Lakes. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 84.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 82.3 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 84.7 Thu 9 AM 84.2 83.8 83.3 *** Crested ***
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect northwestern Washington...southeastern Aroostook and northeastern Penobscot Counties At 126 PM EDT...An area of moderate to heavy snow with visibilities of a half mile or less was along a line extending from near Caribou to near Dudley Township to 7 miles east of Danforth...and moving southwest AT 30 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Patten, Danforth, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Ashland, Easton, Woodland, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Masardis and Amity. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 258 and 304. US Highway 1 between Brookton and Caribou. State Highway 11 between Sherman and Scopan. Road conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared for slush covered roads in heavy snow bands. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 07:22:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Juneau and Petersburg areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Lemhi County, Western Lemhi County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Lemhi County; Western Lemhi County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Doddridge, Lewis, Tyler, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Doddridge; Lewis; Tyler; Upshur FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tyler, Doddridge, Lewis and Upshur Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING Breezy winds will coninue into the afternoon, but the main wind hazard will pass.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert, including Barstow and Fort Irwin. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust and sand will reduce visibility.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy