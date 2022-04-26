Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
A Freeze Warning has been issued from Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Shelby counties in Ohio and Wayne County in Indiana from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
NOAA - NWS Weather Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday, April 25, issued its latest weather forecast from Tuesday to Thursday, April 26 to April 28, highlighting the winter-like weather conditions in the Pacific Northwest and the severe weather in the Midwest.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Kanawha; Northwest Raleigh; Wyoming FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 could still result in frost formation in normally colder low spots, depending upon the patchy, varying cloud cover. * WHERE...Wyoming, Kanawha and Northwest Raleigh Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Effective: 2022-04-28 06:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cody Foothills; Southwest Big Horn Basin Areas of Fog this Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of fog. Locally dense fog with visibility down to a tenth of a mile. * WHERE...Hot Springs County and the Cody Foothills. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please slow down and use your low-beam headlights when fog is encountered. Be mindful of school children waiting for their bus.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Increased Snowmelt Continues Across The Southeast Interior Through The Weekend Warmer temperatures this weekend will cause increased melting of the snowpack across the Southeast Interior, with the amount of melt water increasing dramatically. Today and Friday will see highs in the 40s to upper 50s, with temperatures this weekend in the 50s to around 60, while overnight lows will only fall to around freezing for much of the area. The warm temperatures will continue the rapid melting of the snowpack that we have seen for the last few days. Snow will melt quickest on south facing slopes and around buildings and pavement. Most of the Southeast Interior still has a significant amount of water in the saturated snow pack that has not been released. Water will continue to pond in low lying areas, and could get deeper in areas where drainages remain frozen or drainage is poor. People in low lying or poorly drained areas should prepare for potential flooding that could develop as the snowmelt accelerates. Preparations include clearing ice out of drain pipes, culverts and drainage ditches. Preparations also include moving vehicles to higher ground, and moving valuables in basements and garages to shelves above the ground. Water is making its way into the water system and overflow can be found on many of the still frozen lakes, ponds, streams, and rivers. For the latest Warning, Advisories and forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river forecasts go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Jones; Linn Small Hail and Heavy Rain Possible Showers and a few storms will persist across the area into the mid morning hours. Heavy downpours and repeated shower activity could lead to heavy rain amounts over an inch and produce ponding of water on roads and in low lying areas. In addition, small hail is possible with the stronger cells.
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to between 20 and 30 percent across portions of the lower Maryland eastern shore this afternoon. West northwest winds will average around 15 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. These conditions...along with dry fuels...will result in an increased fire danger today. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
Effective: 2022-04-28 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HOLT COUNTY At 750 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stuart, or 22 miles east of Bassett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Stuart and Dustin. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 278 and 285. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barbour; McDowell; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Randolph; Northwest Webster; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas; Southeast Pocahontas; Southeast Raleigh; Southeast Randolph; Southeast Webster; Taylor; Upshur; Wyoming Elevated Fire Danger Through This Evening Breezy to strong winds, coupled with low humidity, will pose an increased fire risk for this afternoon and evening. Outdoor burning is not recommended today. Wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range will diminish to the 10 to 20 mph range through sunset. Remember, West Virginia law prohibits burning in the Spring from 7AM to 5PM...March 1 through May 31. Do use caution if burning this evening.
Effective: 2022-04-28 06:29:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Star Valley Areas of Fog this Morning This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Areas of fog. Locally dense fog with visibility under a quarter mile in spots. * WHERE...Jackson Hole and Star Valley. * WHEN...Through around 10 AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please slow down and use your low-beam headlights when fog is encountered.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 20 and 25 percent across much of Maryland, portions of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, and portions of northern and central Virginia. Northwest winds will gust frequently between 20 and 30 mph, while the strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will continue to dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Loudoun; Spotsylvania FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Maryland, Cecil, Southeast Harford and Central and Southeast Howard Counties. In Virginia, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Eastern Loudoun and Spotsylvania Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-29 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 60 mph are expected. Winds will be strongest through and below passes and canyons. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Effective: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL AREAS EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU AND NORTH CENTRAL MOUNTAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR ALL AREAS DUE TO STRONG TO VERY STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After poor humidity recovery overnight, very low humidities this afternoon will combine with strengthening southwest winds and an unstable atmosphere to produce a few hours of critical fire weather conditions this afternoon across all but the north central mountains and the northwest plateau. A strong system moving east through the central and southern Rockies Friday will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions for all areas and potentially 10-15 consecutive hours of single digit humidities along and south of I-40 and over eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT FRIDAY * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast Plains, Northwest Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, East Central Plains, West Central Highlands this afternoon through this evening and Friday morning through Friday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon and west northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 50 or 60 mph Friday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 5 to 10 percent Today and Friday. Five to 10 hours of single digit humidities possible today and 10-15 hours possible Friday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Washington FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northern Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Effective: 2022-04-28 05:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Sonoma Coastal Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...North Bay and interior portions of the East Bay. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest along the coast, higher terrain, and through coastal gaps or inland passes.
Effective: 2022-04-29 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Garfield; Grant; Harper; Woods; Woodward Strong winds will impact portions of Woods, central Harper, Alfalfa, western Grant, northwestern Garfield and northeastern Woodward Counties through 630 AM CDT At 546 AM CDT, An area of low pressure to the north of a complex of storms will produce strong, possibly severe winds across Harper, Woodward, Woods and Alfalfa counties through 630 am. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Alva, Cherokee, Buffalo, Helena, Waynoka, Carmen, Freedom, Goltry, Jet, Aline, Nash, Burlington, Hillsdale, Dacoma, Manchester, Carrier, Amorita, Byron, Lambert and Alabaster Caverns State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels. Any fires that develop may quickly get out of control and become difficult to contain. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY WINDS FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN DELAWARE * AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * TIMING...From late this morning through this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions expected. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread. Prescribed burns may get out of control.
Effective: 2022-04-28 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth Strong Thunderstorms will Continue over Northern Iowa Early this Morning Even though temperatures were quite cool in the middle to upper 30s, scattered thunderstorms are still expected to persist across northern and northeast Iowa early this morning. A few of the stronger storms may produce up to penny sized hail and locally heavy rains with over an inch per hour. Severe weather and any larger hail is not anticipated, but the heavier rain rates may produce ponding water on roads and standing water in ditches and fields. Small hail on roads may make for difficult travel as well.
Comments / 0