Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 807.0 feet, Storm sewer valves at 175 bridge, 4th St S, and the cemetery are closed and portable pumps are set up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 806.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 806.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 806.8 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.

KITTSON COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO