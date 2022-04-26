ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Hogg County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-25 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook An area of heavy snow showers will affect northwestern Washington...southeastern Aroostook and northeastern Penobscot Counties At 126 PM EDT...An area of moderate to heavy snow with visibilities of a half mile or less was along a line extending from near Caribou to near Dudley Township to 7 miles east of Danforth...and moving southwest AT 30 MPH. Locations impacted include Presque Isle, Caribou, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Patten, Danforth, Mapleton, Washburn, Mars Hill, Hodgdon, Ashland, Easton, Woodland, Sherman, Island Falls, Bridgewater, Smyrna, Masardis and Amity. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 258 and 304. US Highway 1 between Brookton and Caribou. State Highway 11 between Sherman and Scopan. Road conditions can change rapidly. Be prepared for slush covered roads in heavy snow bands. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Two Rivers River near Hallock. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 807.0 feet, Storm sewer valves at 175 bridge, 4th St S, and the cemetery are closed and portable pumps are set up. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 806.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Thursday was 806.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 806.8 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 802.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Gladstone LD18, Burlington Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 13.6 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 08 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 08. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 21.0 feet Sunday, May 08. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.6 Thu 10 AM 23.9 23.5 23.2 *** Crested ***
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 28.6 Thu 9 AM 27.5 24.8 23.0 28.7 1 PM 4/28
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barbour, Harrison, Northwest Randolph, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barbour; Harrison; Northwest Randolph; Taylor FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Harrison, Taylor, Barbour and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 03:54:00 Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS IS CANCELLED Seas have subsided for the high risk of rip currents to end. A moderate risk of rip currents still exists for north and east facing reefs.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Friday evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .With no recent rainfall, diminished snowmelt, and decreased releases upstream from Prickett Dam, river levels will continue to fall slowly. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Thursday was 11.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.0 feet on 04/08/1999. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...The north coast of Puerto Rico and beaches of the northern USVI. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches for the higher terrain, including Georgetown Lake, MacDonald and Homestake Passes. Total accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in valley areas. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wet snow loading may lead to power outages. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially across MacDonald Pass.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 10:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Union and Ashley Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Arkansas. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Minor lowland flooding in the Felsenthal National Wildlife Refuge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the pool stage was 72.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Thursday was 72.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 72.5 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood pool stage is 70 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northwest Aroostook WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for a storm total of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will result in patchy blowing snow over open terrain. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook and Northern Piscataquis Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause localized hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Power outages are possible.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 13:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marshall; Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 37.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM CDT Thursday was 37.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 37.5 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN

