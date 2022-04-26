ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Softball: Mount St. Dominic tops West Essex for 12th win of the season

By Nestor F. Sebastian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Grace Perez went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two doubles while Anna Caccicarne had three RBI and scored a run to lead Mount St. Dominic, No. 4 in the...

NJ.com

Softball: No. 19 Morris Catholic tops Madison

Hannah Streicher allowed only one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts as Morris Catholic, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, beat Madison, 7-1, in Madison. Hailee Sobieski went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run and Kate Heslin added a double, singled, and two RBI to lead Morris Catholic (9-2) at the dish. Morris tallied 11 hits on the day and its four runs in the third inning build a 5-0 lead at the time.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Ramsey withstands late rally, holds on for narrow win over River Dell

Connor O’Hara struck out eight and walked two, allowing five hits over six scoreless innings to lead Ramsey to a narrow victory on the road over River Dell, 3-2. William Kirk went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while Brooks Kanwisher went 1-for-3 with a single, two stolen bases and an RBI for Ramsey (9-3), which scored two runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to an early lead.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Sobel Ks 12, goes 4-for-4 to lead Bergen Tech over Passaic Valley

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Kingsway defeats Williamstown - Softball recap

Hannah Weismer powered Kingsway, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 16-6 victory over Williamstown in Woolwich Township as she went 2-2 with four RBI. Kingsway (11-2) took an 11-0 lead into the fourth before Williamstown (3-10) scored four runs in the top of the inning. However, Kingsway answered right back with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Tedesco hits two milestones as Glen Ridge tops Ramapo - Girls lacrosse recap

Frances Tedesco recorded her 100th career point and her 100th career draw as part of Glen Ridge’s 7-6 victory over Ramapo at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Tedesco finished with two goals, three assists and eight draw controls for Glen Ridge (6-5). Campbell Spillett scored three goals, while Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek had one apiece. Blake Velardi made two saves.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Sayreville defeats East Brunswick - Softball recap

Jessica Wasko went 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run to lead Sayreville over East Brunswick 8-4 in East Brunswick. Brianna Boen hit a two-run double for East Brunswick (7-8) in the opening inning to help the Bears take a 3-2 lead. However, Sayreville (3-8) was able to rally for six runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take an 8-4 advantage.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Hopewell Valley - Softball recap

Isabella Bonacci went 2-for-3 with two RBI and struck out 12 in the circle, lifting Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-4 victory over Hopewell Valley in Hamilton. Bonacci, a junior, allowed two earned runs on eight hits and a walk for Steinert (10-3), which broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Avery Kontura went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the win.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Softball
NJ.com

Check fans 15 as Woodbridge Academy downs South Amboy - Softball recap

Sarah Check struck out 15, allowing no earned runs, five hits and a walk in Woodbridge Academy’s 10-8 victory over South Amboy in Woodbridge. Check, a junior, also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, two runs and a RBI for Woodbridge Academy (3-7). Sanjana Chebolu was 2-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and two doubles, while Kiah Parekh and Nancy Riggio added a RBI apiece. Ridhimaa Thaker scored two runs and Nailah Fitzpatrick added a run and a RBI.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Millville - Softball recap

April Lewandowski drove in two runs while Alexa Panagopoylos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Hammonton to a 9-4 win over Millville, in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-6) took a 4-0 by the end of the first inning. Millville (7-6) tied the game by scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, but the home team went on a five-run rally to take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Donovan Catholic over Barnegat - Softball recap

Julia Apostolakos threw 10 strikeouts with one walk and no hits in five innings in the circle as Donovan Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned a 9-0 win over Barnegat, in Barnegat. The win kept the Griffins unbeaten at 15-0. Ashley Federico went 2-for-4 with a homer...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Clifton - Girls lacrosse recap

Brianna Cooper’s four goals and two assists lifted Pompton Lakes to an 11-4 victory over Clifton in Clifton. Grace Thornhill had two goals with an assist and Juliette Wasserman scored two goals for Pompton Lakes (6-3), which led 7-2 at halftime. Sydney Kondovski and Kaeley Sek each added a goal and an assist, while Jenna Scala made six saves.
CLIFTON, NJ
