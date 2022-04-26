Softball: Mount St. Dominic tops West Essex for 12th win of the season

Connor O’Hara struck out eight and walked two, allowing five hits over six scoreless innings to lead Ramsey to a narrow victory on the road over River Dell, 3-2. William Kirk went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBI while Brooks Kanwisher went 1-for-3 with a single, two stolen bases and an RBI for Ramsey (9-3), which scored two runs in the top of the first inning to jump out to an early lead.

RAMSEY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO