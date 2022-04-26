Centauri boys win Rye meet, Lady Falcons second

Central junior Trynda Mantz threw a complete game two-hitter to lead the Falcons to an 11-1 softball non-district home victory over Buffalo Gap on Monday. The game was called after five innings due to the mercy rule. Mantz struck out nine with one walk. The Falcons pounded out 14 hits.
Franklin County High School’s varsity fast-pitch softball team saw its 2022 season come to a close last week as the Lady Bulldogs dropped a pair of first-round 3A playoff games to Southeast Lauderdale of Meridian. In the best two-of-three series, the Lady Tigers claimed an 18-7 win over FC...
CENTENARY, Ohio — One day late, but they didn’t lose a step. In a game originally scheduled for Monday, the Gallia Academy softball team took care of the Ironton Lady Tigers with a 12-2 home win in five innings Tuesday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The...
White Plains and Alexandria were the big winners at Tuesday’s Class 4A-5A girls Section 3 North golf tournament at Eagles Nest in Guntersville. The Wildcats won the team title at 240, and Alexandria was second at 249. The top four teams qualify for next week’s sub-state tournament. Alexandria’s...
The 2021 high school boys soccer season could have been a special one for the Bobcats, but they were upset in the semifinals of the 4A State Championships by Stansbury in a match they largely dominated. Sky View lost that game in a shootout and was determined to be more...
Jake Beaver has been an ace on the mound during his four-year career for Flowery Branch. But, when he was called on to start Wednesday, he was needed just to compete at a high level, after experiencing a minor injury just two weeks ago. Facing Arabia Mountain in the first...
Comments / 0